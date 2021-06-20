Liu Guoliang’s confidential work is really in place! The national table tennis warm-up game is silent, leaving opponents no chance to study





The Tokyo Olympics are approaching step by step and the national Olympic warm-up table tennis competition in June is also the center of attention. To prevent the opponent from studying, Liu Guoliang and the coaching staff previously decided not to open the live broadcast of this match. Fans and friends also expressed their understanding for this, but they didn’t expect the confidentiality work to be this good: The warm-up match originally scheduled for June 17 has not yet been heard, and there are rumors on the internet that the match has been postponed to June 20, but the real and fake ones are not yet known. So what new technology are the key players in the national table tennis tests that make this matchup so mysterious? It’s really curious! Already at the end of the National Table Tennis Direct Tournament in May, the news that the team would be holding another warm-up match spread like wildfire. The first game was originally supposed to start on June 16, but news came out that it was being changed in June. 17th. In addition, unlike the ongoing matches broadcast by major platforms, the June warm-up match is completely closed to the outside world, so the outside world knows little about it. However, after the arrival of June 17, there was no exact news about the warm-up match on the internet, but someone revealed that the match had been postponed to June 20. In other words, it means that when the author presses the game, the game hasn’t started yet, so of course there won’t be any new developments, but we don’t know if the news is right. Judging by previous news reports, the goal of the National Table Tennis Team’s warm-up match in June is to study several major opponents and test new techniques and tactics. The most important are Zhang Benzhihe, Lin Yunru, Boll and Austria. Chalov, Falke, Pitchford, Mima Ito and others. Because it is “targeted”, the format of this warm-up match may be different. It is most likely to find someone close to the above players to spar, then arrange groups to warm up in a planned manner so that the competitive process can be. It’s different from regular games, so it’s obviously inconvenient to be open to the outside world. Of course it doesn’t matter if the fans see the match, it doesn’t matter if they are seen and studied by the opponents of the foreign association. Notably, the Japanese team also plans to hold a warm-up match in July, but it will not be open to the public and watching outsiders is strictly prohibited. Because they have done that, we don’t have to be abused and suffer the loss of ‘the enemy groping in the dark’. So the National Olympic Warm-Up Table Tennis Game Has Started in June? What is the effect if it is underway? Let’s sit up and wait for the latest news: Come on, the Chinese team!

