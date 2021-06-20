Euro 2020: Well done La Mannschaft – Choupo-Moting & Boateng celebrate German victory





The African stars have taken to social media to celebrate Joachim Lows’ men defeating the Navigators

Cameroonian international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and former Ghanaian star Kevin-Prince Boateng celebrated Germany’s 4-2 win over Portugal during the ongoing Euro 2020. After a stuttering start to the competition, where they bowed 1-0 to France in their opening game, the Germans recovered to take an impressive win on Saturday night. Well, it’s not surprising that the Indomitable Lions skipper and former Black Stars midfielder are using social media to celebrate Joachim Lows. Editor’s Choice Both players were born in Germany and played for the European country at U19 and U21 levels before swearing their international allegiance to African countries. Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo had put the reigning European champions in charge at the Fussball Arena. Nevertheless, Lows’ team bounced back to equalize in the 35th minute when Ruben Dias turned the ball into his own net. Another Raphael Guerreiro own goal four minutes later gave The team a 2-1 lead en route to halftime. In the 51st minute, the four-time world champions extended their lead through Kai Havertz who took advantage of an assist from Robin Gosens. Thanks to his efforts, the 22-year-old Chelsea star became Germany’s youngest ever goalscorer in a European Championship match, and the youngest at any major tournament (World Cup/Euro) since Thomas Muller against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup. Gosen’s effort on the hour ruined any Fernando Santos team’s chances of launching a comeback in the six-goal thriller. Still, Diogo Jotas’ strike in the 67th minute narrowed the deficit for the Navigators – who had Ronaldo in action from start to finish. Meanwhile, Thomas Muller has warned his teammates not to get arrogant after their thrilling win. “We had a lot of good aspects, but also a lot of things that we still have to improve, which could cost points in the end, the Bayern Munich star told reporters. “Now we have three points, now we are good in the tournament and we have it in our own hands. Now we should not exaggerate or become arrogant – but we can believe in our quality. We can feel a little euphoria.” Despite France playing a 1-1 result against Hungary, France are four points ahead in Group F. Les Bleus will advance to the round of 16 if they take at least one point from their last game against Portugal, while Germany will now appreciate their chances of winning the group when they go on to face Hungary.







