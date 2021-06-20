Connect with us

When will Ravichandran Ashwin stop playing cricket?

When I feel satisfied and lose the urge to learn new things, I stop: Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Star India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin says competition always brings out the best in him and the day he feels he has lost the urge to improve his craft he will quit the sport.

Ashwin is regarded as a thinking cricketer who is always striving to discover something new, something extra in his game and that attitude has served him well throughout his career.

“The great thing about test cricket is that you always strive for perfection, but you can settle for excellence, so I guess that’s about it,” Ashwin told the ICC ahead of the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at Southampton.

“I think what I’ve achieved so far in my career is due to that attitude, not settling for anything and constantly looking for improvement.

“I insisted that if I don’t like doing other things and if I lose the patience to do something new or get satisfied, I might not play the sport anymore,” he said.

The 34-year-old from Chennai, who has taken 409 Test wickets so far, said he doesn’t like controversy but when prodded he doesn’t hesitate to give it back on the pitch with his performance.

“It’s not that I enjoy controversy, but I enjoy a fight and that pretty much sums up why I’m here,” he said.

“I don’t celebrate wins as often as I ideally should, because for me victory is an incident and coincides with planning and practice. I sit down and think about what could be done better,” said Ashwin.

As he admits, Ashwin doesn’t like to talk much about his own achievements, because for him playing the sport and excelling at it is his profession.

“To be honest, I don’t read my performances or think about it. To be honest, I hate the fact that I am who I am because of what I do. In India you get a lot of admiration, but I I’m just another normal person who finds peace and happiness in sports,” he said.

“It’s just absolutely amazing that I can do my job and feed my family and get paid so well. This is a sport that gives meaning to life for me.”

“I’m too excited about it. I don’t have time for people to judge me or not, it’s just someone else’s opinion and that’s just brutal how I live my life.”

Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah considers Ashwin one of the greats of the game.

“I think he (Ashwin) is one of the greats of the game because when you look at his records it speaks for itself. He has done well with the bat as well as with the ball. He has over 400 test wickets so it’s not a coincidence,” he said.

Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun also praised Ashwin’s work ethic, saying he is never satisfied and wants to learn new things every day.

“Ashwin isn’t very happy with whatever he does, he always likes to get out of his comfort zone and learn new things, develop different angles and that’s what makes him so special,” Arun said.

“He understands his bowling most often. What bowlers actually do and think they do are two different things, so Ashwin understands his bowling to bridge this gap.

“So once a bowler bridges this gap, he has a greater opportunity to innovate and that makes it very special,” he added.

