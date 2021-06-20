This Texas A&M Football DB Retired to Focus on His Mental Health





Sometimes college athletes have to put their mental health above their sport. This week, Texas A&M Football fans learned that the hard way. In bittersweet news, Devin Morris, a junior defensive back in red shirt, announced that he would be retiring from football. This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given that Morris is a man who has struggled with his mental health for a long time. In the spring, Morris announced that he was taking a football break. This must have paid off for his mental health as he recently took the next step by officially retiring. Texas A&M Football Team Must Go On Without a Leader in Devin Morris On paper, this won’t look like a huge loss for an Aggie Football team that has more talent than most other college football teams in the country. That said, Morris was a huge guy in the locker room who will be missed. Morris came to College Station as a three-star recruit from Caldwell, Texas. He wasn’t the most wanted man in football, but he was clearly doing something right, as he got an offer to play at Aggieland. The 6-1, 192-pound defensive back never made much playing time, but has seen the field consistently over the past few seasons. This translated into 37 total tackles, 2 sacks, an interception and 4 pass deflections. You can say what you like about its relatively low ceiling, but Aggie’s defensive back improved year on year. That said, his mental health should always come first. With a degree in his pocket, Hell seeks to find a more suitable path for himself in the future. He announced his retirement via Twitter, where he had a succinct note about his future with the program. Here is a small excerpt from that announcement: I will continue to build myself spiritually and with the platform I have, I will continue to spread awareness about mental health. Whatever I intend to do in life, I will attack it and be the best I can be in whatever I intend to do. Morris also mentions all the work his teammates, coaches and staff have put into creating something great for the Texas A&M Football team, mentioning that he will take home a College Football Playoff National Championship in the next season or two. . As fans, it’s hard not to advocate for Morris in the future as he is one of the better players on the football team. His story won’t end here, so keep an eye out for the former defensive back to make some waves in the world of mental health.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos