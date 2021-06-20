WEATHER. “Hailstones like tennis balls”, major damage in the Doubs Vercel and Valdahon

A severe thunderstorm hit the Doubs late in the day on Saturday, June 19, mainly in the area of ​​Vercel-Villedieu-le-Camp and Valdahon, causing significant damage to cars and homes. The orange alarm of Météo-France will remain active in Franche-Comté this Sunday.

5-10 cm diameter grlon

The windshields of the cars were completely smashed and the roofs destroyed. Some hails were between 5 and 6 cm, while others reached 10 cm according to Mto Franc Comtoise. 80% of the inhabitants of the area of ​​Vercel-Villedieu-le-Camp and Valdahon are said to have been affected.

Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the end of the day, a severe thunderstorm hit the Doubs, mainly in the municipalities of Valdahon and Vercel-Villedieu-le-Camp. “The storm came very quickly. First we had a thunderstorm and then a bigger rain and hailstones the size of onions.” says Emilie Mosse, resident of Valdahon. “In our subdivision, the windshields of the cars and the rear-view mirrors have blown. Three cars have just left on a tow truck. In our house, the pool and garden table were damaged. It was very impressive and the noise of the hail fell on the roof was scary. It was panic for everyone”.

Report on the hail storm

#Doubs : The grlons in the sector Vercel and Valdahon in the #Doubs have reached a diameter of 6 cm. pic.twitter.com/OWlEMP24zP — Weather Alert (@WeatherAlertFR) June 19, 2021

In Vercel-Villedieu-le-Camp, Mayor Christian Vermot-Desroches will ask that his municipality be placed in “natural disaster”. “We had a lot of Vercel that was really damaged, solar panels, roofs of damaged houses, insurance have to take care of it, it’s absolutely necessary. I’m going to ask that the city be recognized as a natural disaster. material, but I am 55 years old and this is the first time i see such a big hail”

The storm caused hail gloves with a diameter of 5 to 10 cm in the Haut-Jura and sprayed the windscreens of Vercel-Villedieu-le-Camp in the Doubs! (via Mto Franc Comtoise) pic.twitter.com/S2dAnxVEGh — Mto Express (@MeteoExpress) June 19, 2021

Grlons in Haut-Doubs

The municipalities of Nods and Villers-Chief have also been hit hard. The storm arrived around 7 p.m. and within 10 minutes the damage was severe. “We just had time to put the two cars in the garage. The hail was the size of tennis balls. The kids were scared.” English description Labbez-Jouillerot. The storm has caused some damage to this family of Villers-Chief schade “A solar panel was damaged as well as the garden hut and some tiles” accurate Anglique Labbez-Jouillerot.

At around 7 p.m., the storm passed over Laviron, Servin, Valonne, Clerval and Isle-sur-le-Doubs.

Mache and Saint-Hippolyte under the supervision of Mto Franc-comtoise

The chance of such a hailstorm in Franche-Comt was minimal. But the presence of a supercell, in other words a spinning thunderstorm, triggered hailstorms that originated in the Ornans Valley.

We hadn’t had a situation like this since 2012, when the hail storms spread from Levier in the Doubs to the Jura. And the hour I speak to you I look at the same supercell above Mache and Saint-Hippolyte warns Ilyes Ghouil of Mto Franche-Comté. Lorage de grle dhier is a rare phenomenon that surprised everyone

The weather will be stormy all through next week and we won’t be immune to more hailstorms.

The orange vigilance of Mto-France still going on this Sunday

The Prefecture of Doubs warns that thunderstorms will return from the south over Burgundy from midday this Sunday, June 20. They will expand to Franche-Comt early in the afternoon. The orange warning will remain active until 6 a.m. Monday, June 21, in the four departments of Franche-Comt as well as the Cte ​​d’Or, Sane-et-Loire and Nivre.









Mto France

Mto Comtoise gives a little more detail on what could be coming to heaven this Sunday afternoon.

From 2 pm to 3 pm there will be severe thunderstorms from the Ain and Sane-et-Loire, towards the Vosges at 4-5 pm.

Indeed, it is the Doubs, Haute-Sane and the Territoire de Belfort that are most exposed to these potentially dangerous storms. A strong electrical activity awaits their passage, but also: