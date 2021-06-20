Game 69 Lineups: Nats vs. Mets (Parra summoned)





If you were told a week ago that the… nationals today would have a chance to take three out of four from the Mets and seven out of eight overall, how ecstatic would you have been? Probably very ecstatic. Considering everything that has happened to this team, you couldn’t ask for a better scenario going into today’s series finale at Nationals Park. To take full advantage of this opportunity, the Nationals must: Patrick Corbin to pick up where he left off on Tuesday-evening, holding the Pirates to one run over 8 1/3 sparkling innings. This is his second start this season against the Mets, and the first didn’t go so well (four runs, seven hits in four innings, homeruns by Pete Alonso and JD Davis). The Nats lineup will face the best of the four starters New York has had on the mound this weekend in Taijuan Walker, who comes in with a 2.12 ERA and 1,000 WHIP in 12 starts. The righthander started the same April 25 game that Corbin did at Citi Field and ruled out the Nationals in seven innings. Today’s lineup features the usual suspects, but the couch features an old friend who has returned: Gerardo Parra. Yes, the Baby Shark is back in DC, officially called out from Triple-A Rochester today (as Davey Martinez hinted could happen on Saturday). Luis Garca was elected back to Rochester, and Ben Braymer was assigned to the job of clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for Parra. NEW YORK METS at WASHINGTON NATIONALS

True: National Park

Game time: 13:05 EDT

TV: MASN2, MLB.tv

Radio: 106.7 FM, MLB.com

Weather: Partly cloudy, 88 degrees, wind 10 mph to left field NATIONAL

LF Kyle Schwarber

SS Trea Turner

RF Juan Soto

1B Josh Bell

C Yan Gomes

2B Josh Harrison

3B Starlin Castro

CF Victor Robles

LHP Patrick Corbin METS

3B Jos Peraza

SS Francisco East

C James McCann

1B Pete Alonso

RF Kevin Pillar

L.F. Brandon Drury

CF Albert Almora Jr.

2B Luis Guillorme

RHP Taijuan Walker







