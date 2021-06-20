Strauss and Collingwood were very open: the man who helped cricket embrace data | Cricket

Noathan Leamon laughs when he thinks back to the time he took Andrew Strauss out in an Ashes Test. It was the 2010-11 Adelaide Test, and prior to the game the Australians had recalled left-armer Doug Bollinger for their attack. After not meeting Bollinger for a while, Strauss asked Leamon, who was still relatively new to his job as a team analyst, to put together some clips.

But the last time Bollinger played was in Headingley against Pakistan, Leamon recalls. So Straussy watches 20 balls from Bollinger hoop the ball away from the bat, and walks out. The first ball went absolutely gun barrel straight. He left it. And it cost him bail. He went back inside, took off his pads and sat down next to me. Finally, I mustered the nerve to say, Sorry, I think I may have got you out, skip. He said: I wouldn’t disagree.

He can laugh about it now for two reasons. Firstly because more than a decade has passed, and of course England ended up winning both that test and the series. And second, as a statistician, Leamon knows that a single data point on its own means little. As humans, we are inevitably drawn to the outlier, the exception, the anecdote. Leamon has always tried to express the opposite: to draw reliable conclusions from data, it helps to look at it as much as possible.

These and many other lessons are laid out in his new book Hitting Against The Spin, which explains some of the hidden play patterns and overlooked trends. Why India produces relatively few left-handed batsmen (largely because spin is a bigger threat in the early overs). Why Nasser Hussain was (statistically) right to bowl first in Brisbane in 2002. And why the frequent invocations for fast bowlers to just throw it often do more harm than good.

Analysis is about making the invisible visible, explains Leamon. The analogy I always use is cameras. Slowing things down and freezing frames allows a coach to make better decisions, but it doesn’t do the coaching for him.

Today, virtually every major team will use some form of advanced statistical analysis to explore oppositions, shape tactics and identify signings. Leamon now combines his work for the England whiteball team with Multan Sultans and Kolkata Knight Riders. But when Andy Flower first hired Leamon in 2009, analytics was still largely in its infancy. The huge, rich cache of searchable ball-by-ball data on which virtually the entire industry is based only really existed when Leamon built it, over thousands of painstaking hours. That’s what long tours through Bangladesh are for, he says with a smile.

Nathan Leamon has been an analyst at the ECB since 2009. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

And it really has been quite a journey: you take Ashes to wins and defeats, World Cup humiliation and World Cup triumph. Captains and coaches have come and gone, but Leamon has remained: the living embodiment of a culture shift that has fundamentally changed the way we see the game. Of course, pockets of traditionalist resistance remain. But what may be surprising is how little Leamon encountered in English cricket, which largely fitted his ideas from the start. I was lucky that the senior figures, people like Strauss and Paul Collingwood, were very open and enthusiastic about using data, he recalls. There were people who were not so convinced. But I was always amazed at how little pushback there was.

One of the main criticisms of data is that it can often increase control over a player’s weaknesses. So let’s say you’re a young opener who has a potential weakness to the left arm swing. Is it even healthy to know that? How much is too much knowledge? That is very personal, responds Leamon. It is useful for the right player. Some players don’t want to know and aren’t interested. It’s not something you would push. I certainly wouldn’t talk details to a player when they debut, or when they are fairly new.

Indeed, for the modern analyst, knowing what not to reveal is often just as important. Leamon recalls another episode from early 2010, when he shows Strauss a simulation that predicts England have an 8% chance of winning that winter’s Ashes series. Leamon recalls Strauss telling him softly: You might not want to leave that on your screen in the locker room.

What’s the next leap in cricket analysis? The big one is fielding, Leamon says. We still don’t know where they were. We don’t have ball speed off the bat. That gives us room to evaluate each field position. Much of it is already getting good. But here he speaks with the certainty of someone who knows from hard-won experience that things went systematically wrong.