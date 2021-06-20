Crimson Tide Top 5: Men’s Tennis





Although the program has been around since 1949, Alabama men’s tennis still finds its footing in the sports landscape. As a whole, the Crimson Tide has had 10 doubles All-Americans and nine singles All-Americans, along with 19 NCAA Championship appearances. Most recently, in the spring of 2019, doubles partners Mazen Osama and Patrick Kaukovalta became the first Alabama players ever to reach the finals of an NCAA championship. Only 42 players in the school’s history have earned All-SEC honors. Alabama, however, has been able to produce several Olympians, such as Juan Carlos Bianchi of Venezuela, Constantinos Efremoglou of Greece and Ellis Ferreira of South Africa. 5. Francisco Rodriguez A two-time singles All-American in 1998 and 1999, Rodriguez is ninth in singles history with 79. After the end of the 1999 season, Rodriguez was ranked 10th in the nation in singles, which was the highest for any member of the Crimson Tide at the time. 4. Ellis Ferreira Ferreira earned double All-American honors in three consecutive seasons from 1989 to 1991. He was also a First Team All-SEC honor in both singles and doubles in 1990 and 1991. His 158 total wins rank third in Alabama history. The furthest he went in an NCAA championship was the semifinals with his partner John Stimpson in 1990. 3. Andy Solis Solis’ 1983 season, in which he set a 33-7 record, is still the best single-year win percentage in Alabama history. He is only one of two players in school history to have reached the 200 total win mark. Solis has 205 wins, of which 118 in singles and 87 in doubles. In 1984, Solis was named an All-American in singles, while in 1985 he earned the All-American honor for doubles. 2. Meshes Osama Osama ranks seventh all-time in school history in total career wins with a record 149-90. He is a two-time All-American doubles, once in 2016 and again in 2019. He was named All-American singles in 2018 after finishing the year at No. 8, the highest ever for an Alabama singles player in history. Osama and his doubles partner Kaukovolta reached the doubles final of the 2019 NCAA Championship before going down at UCLA. It was the first time in the program’s history that an Alabama player had reached the finals of a national championship. 1. Gregg Hahn No player in the 70-year history of Crimson Tide tennis has managed to surpass Hahn’s total wins of 217. He had a 0.721 win rate (217-84) and has both the most singles (119) and doubles (98) wins. In 1985, he was named an All-American in singles and doubles, while he nodded another All-American in doubles in 1986. Hahn was named to First Team All-SEC in all four of his Alabama years, winning the league’s individual championship in 1983 and the doubles title with Solis in 1985. The Crimson Tide Top 5 appears every day during the month of June on BamaCentral. Crimson Tide Top 5: Introduction linebackers softball Tight ends women’s basketball Specialists women’s golf Attacking line Men’s golf quarterbacks Basketball Defensive Linemen women’s tennis Swimming for men Wide receivers Swimming for women Nick Saban Assistant Coaches running Women’s cross-country athletics track

