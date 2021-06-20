Sports
Plans for Center of Hockey Excellence in Southeast
Ambitious plans to develop a new center of hockey excellence in the South East have been unveiled by a local club in partnership with Hockey Ireland.
The facility will be in Enniscorthy and will allow clubs in the region to provide adequate training and match time to all their men’s, women’s and children’s teams rather than having to share a space as they are now.
A 25-year lease has been signed between Enniscorthy Hockey Club and the County Showgrounds, currently home to the local Greyhound Stadium, that will give the hockey facility a tenured position and allow donors to push through with their plans.
At a cost of up to €1 million, the center of expertise will include play facilities and changing rooms, while using the existing recreation area at the dog track.
And if sufficient funding is raised, the project will be of sufficient quality to attract international competitions to Enniscorthy.
Enniscorthy is one of three clubs in the area currently using a communal synthetic turf facility in the city, which is also the base for hockey training in the Southeast, and the success of the teams in the region means they have outgrown that shared space. .
“We are growing and hopefully this means we can get there,” said club president Irene Doyle.
“It’s important to be able to develop, which we can’t do unless we get tenure. So to get tenure on a field is huge and we’re so thankful that Enniscorthy Dog Track and the Showgrounds are with came up with this suggestion.
“It’s going to be such a change for our club, in the direction we can go. We’ll be able to bring in people who right now think they can’t play hockey, for example moms and mates, dads and boys, we’ll be para hockey.” bring in what we can’t at the moment.
“Then of course for the development of our club we will be able to take our players to the next level and give them the opportunity to play for Ireland, for interpros, there is such an opportunity for them,” she added ready.
Suzanne O’Leary, project lead on the pitch development project, described the planned move to the greyhound stadium as “a game changer” for everyone involved in hockey in the region.
“About five years ago our coaches started telling us we were limited by the number of hours. They couldn’t spend our players competitively and there are three hockey clubs all playing at one restricted facility, we couldn’t get more hours so we went to see what our options were.
“The Showgrounds is a multi-sport facility as it is, and when the Showgrounds and the Greyhound Committee asked us if we were interested in coming here, it meant we could have a permanent position, which is definitely a huge opportunity for the club. It’s very exciting .”
The cost of the project will be met through a combination of local fundraising and community funding, as well as, they hope, a sports capital grant.
In pursuing the latter, they have the support of Hockey Ireland who will use the Enniscorthy pitch as part of their regional development strategy.
“[We are] fully supporting Enniscorthy’s grant applications and making our development resources available to them, once that field is in place, to further develop the sport,” said David Curran of Leinster Hockey.
He added that international hockey in Enniscorthy is a realistic proposition for the coming years.
“I see no reason why not. If the facilities are good enough, and that is essentially what Hockey Ireland is looking for, they are looking for the space and facilities to play international matches and also to provide cover,” he said. he. said.
The local aspect of the fundraising will start next month.
