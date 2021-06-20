3 Cleveland Browns Players Who Could Show Up As Alphas In 2021

Three Cleveland Browns Players Who Could Become Stars This Season

If the Cleveland Browns are to win the Super Bowl in 2021, they’ll need some guys to step in on a massive scale. Here are three players who are ready to take the next step to stardom.

3. S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

Browns’ security chamber in 2020 was expected to be quite thin. And then rookie Grant Delpit tore his Achilles tendon. General manager Andrew Berry needed a warm body and sent the 2021 fifth round pick for bust offensive lineman Austin Corbett to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Ronnie Harrison, which was heading into his third campaign.

Despite the subpar game for him, Harrison made just 25 defensive snaps in the first four games of the season. After that, he was one of the key defenders on the team and provided very good play for a secondary that desperately needed it.

Harrison offers a good combination of instincts and physical tools, and he has a very versatile skills, which should be put to better use in 2021 with more talent around him. He just turned 24 in April and is entering the final year of his rookie deal, so he has a lot of money at stake this year. It’s entirely possible that he’s playing well enough to price himself out of Cleveland’s reach, as ideally John Johnson III and Delpit are the two starting safeties.

However, Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods would rather play with five or more defensive backs than use three linebackers, so the third safety spot is essentially a starting position. Harrison’s ability to fill multiple roles — deep free, box, blitz, two-high, slot, etc. — makes him an ideal part of this long-term secondary. If he can stay healthy this season, he should be a breakthrough star who can thrive in this system with the talent being added in other places.