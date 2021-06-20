Orange boys tennis players reflect on winning the state championship | Sport

Things looked bleak after the Orange High School boys’ tennis team lost the first set on three of its five courts in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association D2 state team tournament. The program was about to win the first-team state championship, but the odds seemed to be against the Lions.
Coach Rich Bole told the Cleveland Jewish News that their latest opponent, Indian Hill in suburban Cincinnati, was likely stacking, bringing together a team of two best players to play doubles.
Against such a strong competition, Orange doubles partners junior Jake Goldstein and freshman Gabi Kalir lost their first set 6-2. But Bole said Goldstein, the team captain, kept him and Kalir to themselves rather than their opponents.
Throughout that game, Jake kept saying it doesn’t matter because he was the better team anyway, and he was just really helpful in making Gabi believe that, even though they went down 6-2 in the first set, Bole said. . Jake just didn’t let the team do anything, but stayed on track.
Goldstein and Kalir won their second set 6-3. After Ben Pomeranets won his singles and Josh Nwaozuzu and Chika Nwaozuzu won their doubles, the Orange only needed one more game win to take the state title.
It was one of the craziest experiences I’ve ever had, Goldstein said. There was so much pressure on us, but it felt good. It motivated me a bit. The pressure just fed me.
Goldstein added that losing the first set kept him on his toes.
I actually got a little mad just because we didn’t play the way we really could have, Goldstein said. I got really angry and then I knew it would all come to us. So it just fueled the fire.
After the Pomeranets competition ended, Goldstein and Kalir were the only ones left to compete. Their teammates all gathered around the field, providing energy from the sidelines.
Every time we won a point, they got really loud, and we got really loud, Goldstein said. That’s what nourished us and gave us energy. I think that’s really why we got through it in the end, because we had that supportive energy from my teammates.
Kalir, who attends Bnai Jeshurun congregation in Pepper Pike and is a member of BBYO, said he was nervous both mentally and physically as he had been suffering from back pain for several months.
I just knew I had to be completely healthy, Kalir said. That was kind of my biggest fear that I wouldn’t feel good getting out on the track. But when I got on the field, it was fine. The nerves really went away.
Kalir said this was his first season as part of a team and it was nice to experience a tournament run with his teammates.
It was really great, he said. Every other time I won a tournament I felt like it was just for me. I was really the only winner. When I won this tournament, I felt like I was winning it for the team.
