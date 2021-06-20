Jim Madigan discusses his tenure as Northeasterns men’s hockey coach and his future as athletic director

His time with the Huskies began as a student, where he won letters for four years from 1981-85 under coach Fernie Flaman. After spending a year as an assistant at Vermont, Madigan returned to the program and served as an assistant coach from 1986-93.

From there, he was deputy director of physical plant services (1993-99), director of athletic development (1999-2004), and associate dean and director of development in the College of Business Administration (2004-11).

Still, he also remained active in the hockey community, serving as a scout for the New York Islanders Pittsburgh Penguins, and when the men’s hockey rink opened in 2011, Madigan was the natural choice.

In 10 years with Madigan at the helm, the Huskies made it to the NCAA tournament three times – 2016, 2018 and 2019, having qualified once in the past 22 years for the postseason.

The program also ended several extended droughts, winning the Hockey East tournament in 2016 for the first time since 1988. In 2018, Northeastern captured its first Beanpot in 30 years and repeated this feat in 2019 and 2020.

I’m happy with all the achievements and excited to be with our student athletes during that period, but if you look back and get a little greedy, because we could have done a few more things, Madigan said.

In particular, there was the 2018 squad which had a dominant front-line of Hobey Baker winner and Braintree resident Adam Gaudette, Dylan Sikura and Nolan Stevens, but lost 2-1 to Michigan in the first round of the tournament.

There were some missed opportunities for us, Madigan said. This is what I look forward to helping all our programs and helping hockey take the next step and win some tournament games.

Some thought Madigan might be interested in the job when Peter Roby announced in May 2017 that he would be stepping down the following year, but that was not a consideration.

I think we just really started to set up our program ourselves, coach [Jerry] Keefe, coach [Mike] McLaughlin, we had won the 2016 Hockey East Championship, but we had a lot more to accomplish, Madigan said. I thought we had a good foundation for men’s ice hockey at the time.

For me, it was still an unfinished business with the hockey program and our student athletes. I thought we were about to do something really exciting and develop our program further. Which, in hindsight, we did.

Jeff Konya was set to be hired to replace Roby in January 2018, and when he announced earlier this month that he would be leaving for the San Jose States AD opening, the school board wasted little time reaching out to Madigan. The process was swift, with Madigan called AD the following week.

I think I’ve grown as a coach over the last three and a half years, Madigan said. I was introduced to some of the critical areas of thinking in the athletic department. Jeff Konya was always willing to share with me some of the thoughts about the department, some of the challenges, some of the things he aspired to. He did a great job positioning our athletic program, especially externally with our brand and visibility, along with our coaching staff.

I feel fortunate that I have grown over the past three years and that the department is in a very good place.

Madigan would like to move just as quickly when it comes to naming the next men’s hockey coach. There is a succession plan that all hell will work through in the coming days, with an announcement possibly coming this week.

I felt good where the staff was and where our players were. I felt like I was leaving hockey at a good time, Madigan said.

No word yet on if that coach will continue Madigans practice of jumping from the equipment box after big wins.

Look, I have a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm, Madigan said with a laugh. But it will be up to someone else to jump off the tables and equipment boxes in the locker room.

But I hope to see other coaches jump off those boxes because it’s an indication that we’ve had some success, whatever that event is, Beanpot, Hockey East, and eventually the NCAA tournament.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.