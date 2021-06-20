England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)





South Group: Kent Spitfires 236/3 defeated Essex Eagles 169 by 67 runs North Group: Yorkshire Vikings 174/6 beat Derbyshire Falcons 135 by 39 runs

Durham 185/4 defeated Birmingham Bears 163/8 by 22 runs

Lancashire Lightning 172/4 level with Notts Outlaws 172

Northamptonshire Steelbacks 166/7 lost to Leicestershire Foxes 200/2 by 34 runs Ben Stokes is BACK! Ben Stokes made a successful return from injury. The English star all-rounder hit a quick 29 before taking two catches and scoring 1/20 from his four overs. Durham was the victor by 22 runs. Ben Stokes is back doing Ben Stokes stuff #Blast21 LIFE: https://t.co/YlrUmoqCct pic.twitter.com/vykioEPZpN Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 20, 2021 Root shows his class The England Test captain showed his class on Sunday when Yorkshire Vikings defeated Derbyshire Falcons by 39 runs. Joe Root looked good with the bat, scoring 49 from 36 balls, including one brilliant shot to the ground after charging the wicket. Joe Root is on the run! Watch it live in action: https://t.co/qSZJSBUeD4#Blast21 pic.twitter.com/3SatSJTf6o Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 20, 2021 Inglis crushes first T20 ton Josh Inglis continued his good blast form by scoring his first T20 hundred! He scored a brilliant 103* off just 62 balls with 13 fours and 4 sixs as the Foxes scored 200/2 from their overs. They defeated the Steelbacks by 34 runs in a convincing win. What a way to bring up your first century in T20 cricket! #runningfoxes | #HungryForMore pic.twitter.com/i24GRC8EwT Leicestershire Foxes (@leicsccc) June 20, 2021 Drama at Emirates Old Trafford A match that looked like a sure-fire Lancashire Lightning win as openers Jennings and Allen crushed him all over quickly became very close. Notts Outlaws took quick wickets and in the end it came down to the last ball. Lancashire needed 2 to win but could only get 1 as Jennings didn’t need 88 to run home. What a finish!@lanccricket & @TrentBridge draw after Lancs needed 2 to win the last ball #Blast21 pic.twitter.com/nlI7G2TTOf Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 20, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos