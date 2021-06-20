Kickback on Pac 12 Playoff Expansion Complaint





Bring an expanded CFB Playoff expansion in any format and elk Alabama football will continue to dominate. The recently released proposal for a field of 12 teams has broad support. A big reason Alabama Football fans are in favor is that the new format would be based on merit. The top teams will participate and no additional advantage in making the expanded Playoff field goes to a conference champion. The top six ranked conference champions will make it onto the field, but no other conference champion will have a guaranteed spot. With one exception, the decision-makers in the college football world seem to agree. The exception is the Pac 12, who wants his champion to have a guaranteed slot. The outgoing Pac 12 commissioner said on Friday: The Pac-12 supports expansion of the CFP and believes that the Autonomous Five (Power Five) champions should qualify for the CFP annually. Incoming Pac 12 commissioner, George Kliavkoff, supported Larry Scott’s statement. Many others in and around the world of college football strongly disagreed. As reported by ESPN, US Commissioner for the Athletics Conference Mike Aresco was quick to voice his disagreement. guaranteeing every Power 5 conference champion a spot in a potential 12-team playoff format would be “a huge step in the wrong direction.” Aresco didn’t do it when he said: The top six conferences, without favor, are based on merit. It’s fair. It does not reward privilege for the sake of privilege. Aresco’s words dealt a blow to the Pac 12’s already weak reputation. Keith Gill of the Sun Belt Conference echoed the same view on the Pac 12’s rebuttal. Play-off spots are to be earned, not given. Under the proposed system, if you’re a deserving team, you don’t have to worry about being kept out of the playoffs. No public statement from any other congressional official supported the Pac 12 plea for amendment to the expansion proposal. That is not expected to change. Perhaps worse for the Pac 12’s reputation will be pushback from members of the national football media. That pushback became a glove on Saturday when Aaron Torres tweeted, I live in Pac-12 country. And the mindset that makes them complain that there are no automatic bids for the College Football Playoff (when they will earn one pretty much every season) is why they lag so far behind the other conferences. They are a Power 5 that carries itself like a G5 https://t.co/eDP2RpEaWg — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) June 19, 2021 Hopefully Group of Five conferences won’t be offended by comparison to the Pac 12. The Pac 12 has fine educational and research institutions and good football programs. But already weighed down by a declining national profile, the league’s roster programs need to improve enough to make statements where they count — on the football field. Alabama Football Response to the Expansion Proposal Nick Saban has made sure he doesn’t say much, positive or negative. He returns to the default position, it is up to others to decide. As always, Saban is focused on the work his players need to become the best they can be – the number of Playoff games doesn’t matter. Almost five years ago, there was a lot of hype surrounding the Alabama Football vs. Southern Cal. The game was no contest, with the Alabama Crimson Tide cruising to a 52-6 win. When the most legendary program in a conference suffers such a defeat, an entire conference suffers. The Pac 12 isn’t back yet, and their complaint about the Playoff expansion indicates they’re not close to a credible return.







