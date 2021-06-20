Matteo Berrettini serves up trouble for Cameron Norrie in Queens Club final | Tennis

Cameron Norries’ bid to become king of Queens Club was ended in three sets in the final of the Cinch Championships by the well-serving Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Norrie, 25, sought to become the second British player to win at Queens Club, after Andy Murray, since World War II. But Berrettini, the world’s number 9 and frontrunner, proved too strong in a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3 victory.

Berrettini, also 25, became the first debutant to triumph at Queens Club since Boris Becker in 1985, who won Wimbledon a few weeks later.

After his third defeat in a final this year, Norrie said: All credit to Matteo and your team. A great week to you and just too good today.

I really enjoyed my tennis here and if you had told me before the tournament I would have signed up for the final. It’s great to be back playing tennis in the UK, back in London and back on the grass.

Berrettini had beaten Murray and Dan Evans earlier in the competition with his lightning-quick service that regularly reached 210 km/h.

The key for Norrie was to do business with his own serve and then hope to get a shot or two at Berrettini’s, or strike in the tiebreak.

Cameron Norrie reacts after winning the tiebreak in the second set. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

So it was a huge setback when two double errors gave Berrettini a break in the opening set, which he then cashed with another irreversible serve.

Norrie saved two break points before taking a 5-4 lead in the second and glimpsed an opening at 6-5, 15-30 on the Berrettini service, but it was quickly knocked out.

In the tie-break, however, the plan worked to perfection, Norrie took the mini-break, racking up three set points and taking third on serve as Berrettini drove a long backhand. Two more breakpoints were fended off by Norrie at 2-3 in the decision stage, but in his next service game he lost a 40-0 lead, going limp in the net to give Berrettini a chance to serve for the championship.

Berrettini had won his previous 45 service games this week and he made it 46 to earn his fifth ATP title and the biggest of his career with love.

Norrie can console himself with a payday of 72,000 and a rise from 41 to 34, which should be enough to see him among the seeds at Wimbledon.

It is clearly special to be seeded at Wimbledon, Norrie said. I’m clearly disappointed not to have won the title, but keep pushing for more and hopefully many more opportunities to come.

Berrettini, the first Italian to secure the Queens Club title, said: It’s been an incredible week and when I think of Boris Beckers’ name and my name is crazy. I’ve been following the tournament since I was a kid and this is a dream come true to win it.

Cam is a great player and this year he showed how he can play on all surfaces. He’s had a great week and I’m sure he’ll win a title soon.

There was success for Great Britain when Gordon Reid beat Argentina’s Gustavo Ferndez 6-2 6-2 in the wheelchair singles final.

Meanwhile, at the Noventi Open in Halle, Ugo Humbert defeated world number 7 Andrey Rublev in straight sets to win the men’s singles title. Humbert, the Frenchman on the 31st, defeated the Russian 6-3, 7-6(4) to secure his third ATP Tour crown.

Humbert said at the court: It’s unbelievable. It’s the best win of my career. I am very proud because it was not easy. I was a little tired, but I tried to stay focused on every point and did what I could, so it’s a lot of fun.

I tried to stay aggressive and get the ball early because it was difficult in the baseline rallies because Andrey hit the ball really hard. Physically it was tough and I tried to take my chances when I could, and I won.