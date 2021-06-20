A huge moment in British hockey history

British forward Liam Kirk has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes, the 21-year-old representatives have confirmed.

A seventh-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Kirk starred in this year’s IIHF World Championship. In seven appearances for Team GB, Kirk scored seven goals and two assists.

Yorkshiremans production saw him draw Andrew Mangiapane for the goals lead in Latvia, while also ranking sixth in points scoring.

Speculation about Kirks’ future has been rife since Britain’s participation in the Worlds came to an end. Elliotte Friedman reported that the Coyotes authorized teams to talk to Kirk on June 15 15.

One day later, Craig Morgan told the BBC that Kirks representatives had entered into negotiations with the Coyotes over an entry-level deal.

24 hours later, history was made when Gold Star Hockey announced the deal, making Kirk the first British-born and trained player to sign an NHL contract.

Who is Liam Kirk?

Kirk, a product of the Sheffield Steelers development program, is a constant figure in the British national team.

After being drafted 189this Taken overall by the Coyotes, the 6-1 winger spent two seasons in the OHL, registering 97 points in 110 appearances for the Peterborough Petes.

However, with the final year of his OHL eligibility wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, Kirk returned to the UK to compete in the Elite Series.

After signing an entry-level contract with the Coyotes, Kirk will skate in North America in 2022, likely with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.

Response as Kirk Signs Historic ELC

“It’s always been my dream to play in the NHL, so it’s fantastic to get this deal with the Coyotes,” Kirk said earlier this week.

“I am one step closer to that dream and I will continue to push myself to reach the elite level. I look forward to working with Arizona on an entry-level contract.”

National coach Pete Russell, who made his senior debut for Kirk in 2018, said: “It’s fantastic news for Liam.”

“After an incredible world championship, he gets an entry-level contract with Arizona in the NHL – it’s great.”

“His journey is starting again and he now has a huge challenge ahead of him, but he is a great guy and he has really developed as a player.”

“Think about how far he has come in recent years, especially with that performance at the World Cup. I couldn’t be happier for him. He comes from a nice family and is a great boy. I’m very excited for him.”

Analysis: a huge moment in British hockey history

After a sensational run at the World Cup in Latvia, it was clear that Liam Kirks’ next move was going to be a big one.

Initially Kirk was linked to clubs in Switzerland and Finland. After spending most of 2020-21 in the UK, a move to either country would have been a significant step forward for Kirk.

Even early this month, Arizona seemed unlikely to offer the Brit a deal. Obviously, quite a bit has changed since then.

After much umming and wandering, Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong finally brought Kirk into the herd in Arizona. The organization gets a young, self-confident goalscorer.

It’s a no-lose situation for the team and the player. Arizona has a chance to rescue a prospect it had largely neglected. Kirk gets the chance to realize his NHL dream.

Make no mistake, this is a huge moment in British hockey history.

