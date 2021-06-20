Phil Mickelson praises USGA, says ’21 US Open ‘best I’ve ever seen’





SAN DIEGO Phil Mickelson has a complicated relationship with both the USGA and Torrey Pines, but he had nothing but praise for the way this week’s US Open was set up. It’s the best I’ve ever seen, said Mickelson, who are 30. madethiscareer start in this national championship. It still didn’t translate into a win for Mickelson, the history-making PGA champion, who turned 51 earlier this week and heads to Brookline next year, still looking for the final leg of the Grand Slam career. Although he slipped into the fringe with a second round of 69, he was unable to maintain momentum over the weekend, posting rounds of 76-75. By the time he finished his round, the hometown hero had slipped out of the top 60. US Open: Full Field Scores | Full coverage “Obviously I’m disappointed I didn’t play better,” he said. But I’m very surprised that in the 30 years I’ve played the US Open, it’s the best I’ve seen. I thought they did a remarkable job, and I’m really proud and happy to be here at Torrey. Mickelson especially liked how the USGA made some of Torrey’s harder holes (like No. 11 and 12) even more difficult, while a scoring hole (like No. 2) provided even more birdie opportunities. That kind of setup allows the players who play well to gain ground or separate themselves from the field, he said. Mickelsons review this week echoed a number of player comments about the setup, with Mackenzie Hughes, one of the 54-hole co-leaders, even describing it as perfect. They just did a great job here, Mickelson said. I’m very impressed.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos