If football and cricket fans are allowed to sing, why can’t choirs? | choral music





Our small local choir was hard at work on a Vivaldis Gloria performance for Easter 2020 when the pandemic hit. We immediately closed shop and continued to follow government guidelines on possible resumption dates, now postponed by a further four weeks (PM announces a four-week delay for the easing of the Covid lockdown in England, June 14 ). We haven’t sung a note since March 2020. We are an aging choir and many members will not return when we start again. The choir may not be viable by the time singing is allowed. If so, can someone explain to me why I was gassed in full voice by the Hollies Stand in Edgbaston while following the recent test match; and why, the day before the closure delay was announced, was a walk through a local town accompanied by constant singing by those watching the football? Outside though, judging by the Guardian print photo (June 14) of fans watching Croatia v England in London’s Vinegar Yard, there isn’t much evidence of social distancing. Doesn’t sports singing spread the virus?

Alan Robinson

Crowle, Lincolnshire Why is it acceptable for several thousand football fans to sing Flower of Scotland at Wembley, but not for the Lincoln Chorale, numbering less than 50, to have disciplined and socially distancing singing rehearsals in our large yard without having to ration seats every week at 30?

Paul Hill

Harmston, Lincolnshire The government’s announcement of the extended lockdown again ignored amateur vocals. I got a response to an online petition that I and many others have signed, and it didn’t really explain anything. (You can read it yourself on the government petition website.) This made no attempt to explain why professionals can sing in any number and amateurs are limited to six: nor how amateurs mysteriously become non-infectious when they work with professionals. It’s ridiculous that (say) the Huddersfield Philharmonic can sing en masse when they’ve hired a professional orchestra and conductor, but we can’t get more than six people together in a church, G&S rehearsal hall or folk club. The size of the room may have some relevance, but this is not referenced in the answer. As has been said by many, our spiritual, physical and mental well-being is endangered by these arbitrary distinctions.

Ian Wells

