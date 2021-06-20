Former LSU Footballers Reunited With Bengals





LSU football has spawned a host of great talent and set a record with 14 players alone in the 2020 NFL draft. It wasn’t surprising to see how many Tigers went to the pros after the team went undefeated and capped it off with a national championship win over the Clemson Tigers to close out a historic 2019 season. Now three players from that team are on the Cincinnati Bengals between quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, tight end Thaddeus Moss and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin. Chase and Shelvin are the two newest additions to the foursome, selected in the first round and the fourth round respectively. Burrow was the first overall pick in 2020, while Moss was added by the Bengals this offseason after being let go by the Washington Football Team. Here are some photos of Burrow, Chase, Moss, and Shelvin at both the college and NFL levels. June 15, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands among the snaps during a mini camp practice session at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Bengal quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during an OTA practice at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field June 1. Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown as The LSU Tigers take on The Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Monday, January 13, 2020. January 18, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) flanked by LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) enters the arena during the LSU Championship trophy presentation at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. April 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ja'Marr Chase (LSU) poses with a jersey after being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals as the number five overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) performs additional post practice drills during the first day of Cincinnati Bengals OTAs at the Paul Brown Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. January 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) scores a touchdown past Clemson Tigers cornerback Derion Kendrick (1) in the third quarter of the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. January 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) warms up for the 2019 Peach Bowl college football semifinal game between the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. May 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) participates in drills during NFL mini camp at Paul Brown Stadium. June 15, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (99) runs an exercise during a minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium.

