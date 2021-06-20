Sports
Cricket’s besieged boss Manu Sawhney says he’s the victim of a witch hunt
The director of the Embattled International Cricket Council (ICC), Manu Sawhney, says he has been the victim of a premeditated witch hunt and believes the sports board has not heard him honestly about allegations of bullying at work.
The ICC put Sawhney, who was hired in 2019 and has one year on contract, on forced leave in March following a workplace culture investigation by PriceWaterhouseCooper (PwC) into alleged misconduct by the Singaporean, including targeted harassment of certain employees. and physical aggression such as fist banging.
During his disciplinary hearing with ICC Chairman Greg Barclay on June 17, Sawhney read from a prepared statement — sent to the board of directors and a copy I obtained — and said he was shocked by the allegations, which he suspected were were attributed to two or three people.
I categorically reject having been involved in bullying of any kind during my time at the ICC, he said. Apart from the extremely vague nature of the allegations against me, no proper disciplinary procedure, including a thorough disciplinary investigation, has been followed.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Sawhney labeled the PwC report, which sources say cost more than $150,000, as an overall assessment of workplace culture.
None of the evidence in the PwC report has been subject to any amount of scrutiny, he said.
If the ICC refuses to investigate the findings of the PwC report and simply accepts the truth of all anonymous statements, this disciplinary process will be nothing more than a premeditated and predetermined witch hunt that does not adhere to the fundamental principles of fairness. and natural justice.
This would set an extremely dangerous precedent and completely contradict the fundamental values of the ICC.
It is abundantly clear to me, as it is to any reasonable person or bystander, that I am the victim of a premeditated witch hunt.
The ICC has been contacted for comment.
Sawhney was brought in under previous chairman Shashank Manohar at a time when the power of the big three crickets of India, England and Australia was being reversed amid a more inclusive approach.
The 51-year-old, who previously served as general manager of ESPN Star Sports and chief executive of Singapore Sports Hub, boldly sought to rejuvenate the conservative sport of cricket by challenging the status quo, most notably increasing teams at World Cups and pushing on the recording of crickets. at the Olympics in LA, which had long faced resistance from India and England.
Controversially, Sawhney argued for an open bidding process for ICC events, which he hoped would increase to eight in the 2023-31 cycle to generate more revenue. The issues were a divisive part of last year’s presidential election between Imran Khwaja and Barclay, which sources say won with the support of the big three.
Sawhney said he wanted the disciplinary hearing to be chaired by an independent person and not Barclay, who he said did not allow his attorney to attend nor have it recorded alongside other grievances.
Therefore, the decision on whether or not to take disciplinary action against me rests with the same person who made a number of decisions that materially damaged my ability to respond to the allegations against me and that violate ICC policy, he said.
Sawhney, who revealed he suffered acute stress and anxiety during this saga, said he didn’t want the ICC’s significant achievements during his tenure to be erased from history.
If I am found guilty of the charges against me by Mr Barclay, I expect to receive detailed written answers, he said.
I will also exercise my right to appeal a guilty decision to the board.
If found guilty, the ICC board will make a final decision about his future at an extraordinary meeting. According to sources, Sawhney’s tenure at the ICC is effectively over with a settlement at stake.
There’s no coming back from this, a source told me. CEOs are very tough, they crack the whip and some don’t like that. Commercially he is a good mind.
The board was in the dark about this matter. Only a few have been consulted. The board is still quite divided.
Geoff Allardice, General Manager of ICC, is currently the Acting General Manager.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]