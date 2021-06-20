Cricket’s besieged boss Manu Sawhney says he’s the victim of a witch hunt

Manu Sawhney’s future is uncertain. (Photo by Steve Bardens-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

ICC via Getty Images



The director of the Embattled International Cricket Council (ICC), Manu Sawhney, says he has been the victim of a premeditated witch hunt and believes the sports board has not heard him honestly about allegations of bullying at work.

The ICC put Sawhney, who was hired in 2019 and has one year on contract, on forced leave in March following a workplace culture investigation by PriceWaterhouseCooper (PwC) into alleged misconduct by the Singaporean, including targeted harassment of certain employees. and physical aggression such as fist banging.

During his disciplinary hearing with ICC Chairman Greg Barclay on June 17, Sawhney read from a prepared statement — sent to the board of directors and a copy I obtained — and said he was shocked by the allegations, which he suspected were were attributed to two or three people.

I categorically reject having been involved in bullying of any kind during my time at the ICC, he said. Apart from the extremely vague nature of the allegations against me, no proper disciplinary procedure, including a thorough disciplinary investigation, has been followed.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Manu Sawhney and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pose with the Women’s Cricket World Cup. … [+] (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Getty Images



MORE OF FORBES VIDEO

Sawhney labeled the PwC report, which sources say cost more than $150,000, as an overall assessment of workplace culture.

None of the evidence in the PwC report has been subject to any amount of scrutiny, he said.

If the ICC refuses to investigate the findings of the PwC report and simply accepts the truth of all anonymous statements, this disciplinary process will be nothing more than a premeditated and predetermined witch hunt that does not adhere to the fundamental principles of fairness. and natural justice.

This would set an extremely dangerous precedent and completely contradict the fundamental values ​​of the ICC.

It is abundantly clear to me, as it is to any reasonable person or bystander, that I am the victim of a premeditated witch hunt.

The ICC has been contacted for comment.

Sawhney was brought in under previous chairman Shashank Manohar at a time when the power of the big three crickets of India, England and Australia was being reversed amid a more inclusive approach.

The 51-year-old, who previously served as general manager of ESPN Star Sports and chief executive of Singapore Sports Hub, boldly sought to rejuvenate the conservative sport of cricket by challenging the status quo, most notably increasing teams at World Cups and pushing on the recording of crickets. at the Olympics in LA, which had long faced resistance from India and England.

Controversially, Sawhney argued for an open bidding process for ICC events, which he hoped would increase to eight in the 2023-31 cycle to generate more revenue. The issues were a divisive part of last year’s presidential election between Imran Khwaja and Barclay, which sources say won with the support of the big three.

Greg Barclay from New Zealand (L) is the new ICC chairman. (Photo by Mark Runnacles-ICC/ICC via Getty … [+] Pictures)

ICC via Getty Images



Sawhney said he wanted the disciplinary hearing to be chaired by an independent person and not Barclay, who he said did not allow his attorney to attend nor have it recorded alongside other grievances.

Therefore, the decision on whether or not to take disciplinary action against me rests with the same person who made a number of decisions that materially damaged my ability to respond to the allegations against me and that violate ICC policy, he said.

Sawhney, who revealed he suffered acute stress and anxiety during this saga, said he didn’t want the ICC’s significant achievements during his tenure to be erased from history.

If I am found guilty of the charges against me by Mr Barclay, I expect to receive detailed written answers, he said.

I will also exercise my right to appeal a guilty decision to the board.

If found guilty, the ICC board will make a final decision about his future at an extraordinary meeting. According to sources, Sawhney’s tenure at the ICC is effectively over with a settlement at stake.

There’s no coming back from this, a source told me. CEOs are very tough, they crack the whip and some don’t like that. Commercially he is a good mind.

The board was in the dark about this matter. Only a few have been consulted. The board is still quite divided.

Geoff Allardice, General Manager of ICC, is currently the Acting General Manager.