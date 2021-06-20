Sasha Barkov’s Selke Trophy Proves NHL Isn’t Better Than NBA In Picking Defensive Players Of The Year

Used to be Alexander sasha Barkov really the best choice for the Selke Trophy? Statue: Getty Images

Recently, the discussion in basketball was Defensive Players Of The Year and how exactly certain players got that award. As we watched Rudy Gobert stare blankly from the court at the Clippers as they constantly kick the ball out to whoever he was supposed to guard outside the three-point line, or watch Giannis Antetokounmpo do whatever he does on the defensive side of the floor, some have asked for both to return those trophies (my colleague Carron has spent multiple staff meetings disapproving of how Draymond Green was being robbed, even though we were talking about staff picnics).

Well, I’m here to tell you, hockey isn’t getting any better.

Sasha Barkov took home the Selke Trophy last weekend for best defensive attacker. And it’s not that Barkov is a bad player. Far from. He is arguably the most underrated player in the league, undone by playing in the South Florida hockey outpost, and is a number 1 center where almost every team would happily build around. And he’s certainly not bad in his own zone, but is he the best in the league?

The Selke has been assigned to any number for so long 1 center also happened to kill penalties and win many face-offs (a hugely overrated stat, but you get a Molson bottle smashed over your head when you say that to Canadian media). And that hasn’t changed that much. This has resulted in Patrice Bergeron being awarded the award four times and is a finalist for the last nine years. And the point is, choosing Bergeron is never the wrong choice, exactly. He is probably the smartest player in the league and consistently keeps the puck in the offensive zone, which is definitely one way to play defense. It’s just that Bergeron isn’t always the right choice. Add in a recent fascination with takeaways, which have just been cataloged by the home scorer and can vary wildly from arena to arena, and we’ve got some very murky waters.

Hockey lags behind other sports in what have become more important stats to watch, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist. It’s just never mentioned what voters should study to decide who the best defensive striker is.

G/O Media may receive a commission

But it shouldn’t be that hard. We can quantify who gives up the fewest number of shots while on the ice, the fewest number of chances, and how much better they do that than the rest of the team they are on.

If we look specifically at Barkov, he was 14th among the attackers with at least 300 minutes of equal strength in attempts, or Corsi against (all stats from NaturalStatTrick.com). He finished 52nd in expected goals against per 60 minutes. But Barkov started 57 percent of his shifts on the offensive end. Again, keeping the puck in the strike zone is arguably the most important thing in hockey these days, but if you start there already, you’re not so much flipping the ice as just maintaining position. It’s not really about defense. As Bergeron got older, he also started more and more of his services on the offensive side. Is that really measuring defense? A good offense is a good defense, but is that what they were trying to achieve with the Selke?

Of the players who finished in the top-20 in equal strength attempts, only four started less than 50 percent of their shifts in the offensive zone:

10th: Pierre-douard Bellemare (41 percent)

17th: Colton Sceviour (39 percent)

19th: Jason Dickinson (45 percent)

20th: Tom Tatar (45.2 percent)

When it comes to the lowest expected goals against, Bellemare had the best grade of anyone in the league. Marcus Foligno was second and he was another to start most of his shifts outside the attack zone. Dickinson was sixth. So these are players who suppress attempts and chances against their teams without the cushion starting most of their serves, 180 feet from their own net.

It is of course not that simple. Bellemare mostly played on a team that generally suppressed shots and chances better than anyone else. Folignos Wild also suppressed the chances excellently. So we have to respond to players who suppress those things much faster than their team did. This is where Bergeron usually comes into play, and this season he had the second best relative Corsi against per game in the entire competition. Again, giving this award to Bergeron is rarely the wrong choice. Ryan Carpenter of the Hawks suppressed attempts against his team more than anyone this past season, starting 39 percent of his shifts in the strike zone. Barkov finished 42nd.

When it came to expected goals against their teams, Winnipegs Mathieu Perreault was the best as he started 47 percent of his shifts in the attack zone. Bellemare was 10th, Foligno 11th. Barkov was in 96th place. So while those two played in excellent defensive teams, Bellemare and Foligno were the best defensive players in those teams and in the league as a whole. But they are also fourth-line people and never get the attention. Barkov was the number 1 center on a surprise team, and under Joel Quenneville any team would be good defensively, which Barkov took advantage of.

But that’s not how it works. The last time a real third or fourth liner, whose only job was defensive, won this thing was 17 years ago when Kris Draper won it, and he won it because every Red Wing fan and media person (which was every hockey media person back then) stated that he had to. We didn’t have these statistics then either. And that hasn’t really changed today. When the Selke doesn’t go to Bergeron, it goes to a player who has a lot of buzz about being both great in his defensive zone and being an attacking star, and that only builds over the season. It’s actually shocking that Mark Stone hasn’t won it yet, as he is always the leader in the buzz about his defensive play, although he doesn’t quite come anywhere near the top of any of the categories we’ve studied here ( which is not to say that he is not a dynamite all-round player, as he is).

Given the number of names popping up, you may not be able to blame the voters for throwing a dart at a list of #1 centers. After all, this has taken me at least 20-30 minutes of research, and after all, hockey writers have to get drunk. Speaking of which, me too…