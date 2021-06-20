Sports
NASCAR on Nashville Live Race Updates, Results, Highlights of the Ally 400
For the first time, a NASCAR Cup Series race will be held at the Nashville Superspeedway.
While there has never been a Cup Series event on the track, several NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series races have been held in the Music City. In the field that will race on Sunday, Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano are the only ones to have won, with Dillon and Busch each winning at the Camping World Truck Series races and Busch, Harvick, Keselowski and Logano wins at Xfinity Series races.
While those drivers may have the experience to win in Nashville, all eyes will be on Kyle Larson. Larson is looking for his fourth straight Cup Series win after taking home top spots in the Coca-Cola 600, Toyota Save Mart 350 and the NASCAR All-Star Race, though the latter didn’t net him points for the standings . Can he keep up his recent dominance?
Sporting News follows live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from NASCAR’s race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday. Follow below for the full results of the Ally 400.
5:58 PM:Almirola climbs to third place ahead of Busch. It’s still a healthy gap between Larson and Stenhouse for the first, and between Stenhouse and Almirola now for the second.
5:55 PM:Kyle Busch, moments after expressing his frustration with his car, leads Hamlin into third place.
5:47 PM:Stenhouse passes Kyle Busch to move into second and keep his incredible day going. He is constantly in the top five for most of the day.
5:43 PM:The green flag is out again for lap 139, lap 49 of stage 2. Larson, Kyle Busch and Stenhouse make up the top three.
5:43 PM:Truex called for a pit lane speed penalty, his second penalty of the day.
5:38 PM:Bubba Wallace gets a flat and spins, raising a warning flag.
5:34 PM:Matt DiBenedetto says he’s down a cylinder as he dips into his 20s.
5:28 PM:Ross Chastain makes a few moves to jump to fourth, passing Logano and Kyle Busch. He now follows Larson, Stenhouse and Hamlin.
5:22 p.m.:Stenhouse is all the way in second place, leading Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Logano. Larson is still just over two seconds ahead.
5:18 p.m.:The drivers have made it to the restart and Larson is back in front of Kyle Busch and Logano.
5:09 PM:Elliott wins the first stage and Kurt Busch takes second. Larson is third, Suarez fourth and Kyle Busch fifth.
5:08 pm:The pit lane is now closed with only two laps to go in the first leg.
5:06 PM:With the green out, Elliott leads Kurt Busch and Daniel Suarez through the end of the stage with just a few laps to go.
5:00 PM:Alex Bowman is called up for a speed penalty on the pit lane.
4:58 PM: Chris Buescher and Justin Haley both hit the wall and the warning flag is out again on lap 78.
4:55 PM:With 15 laps to go in Stage 1, Larson remains steady in first place with Elliott in second and Stenhouse in third.
4:50 PM: Kyle Busch falls back a bit. He is now in fourth on round 67 and fighting Kurt Busch at the start of round 68.
4:46 PM:Larson, Kyle Busch, Logano, Elliott and Kurt Busch make up the top five at the restart.
4:41 PM:Here’s a look at Blaney’s collision to take him out of the race.
4.40 pm:Earlier in the race, Blaney’s brakes appeared to be having issues.
4:38 PM:Larson regains the lead and the warning flag is out again. Blaney said his brake rotor gave out and he crashed into the wall.
4:38 PM:There is the restart and Busch is officially the frontrunner in green.
4.36 pm:Busch takes the lead over Larson when the green flag is out again, as he cleared the pit lane before the warning flag came out.
4:29 PM:Tyler Reddick makes a lap in the grass and the warning flag is raised for lap 46.
4.28 pm:The two leaders, Larson and Busch, both enter the pit lane. Almirola and Stenhouse Jr. also go to the pit lane.
4.26 pm:A number of drivers are making pit stops with Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, William Byron and others taking a ride to the pit lane with the green flag still out after lap 40.
4:23 PM:Ricky Stenhouse Jr. started the race in the number 14 position. He is now all the way in fifth, with only Larson, Busch, Almirola and Logano on lap 38.
4:20 p.m.:It’s all Larson and Busch so far. Larson leads the race by just over a second, but Busch’s lead over Almirola in third is over five seconds.
4:18 PM:NASCAR is going to examine the loose tire on Houff to see if any suspensions are needed.
NASCAR tells the cleaning crew to take the wheel that came off Houff’s car to the NASCAR dumper. I guess I need to determine if that’s a four race suspension for crew chief, tire changer and jackman for an improperly installed wheel.
Bob Pokrass (@bobpokrass) June 20, 2021
4:09 PM:The back of Almirola’s car hits Joey Logano, but Logano saves himself and drives on. Logano is in fourth place with Almirola in third.
4:07 PM:It didn’t take long for Kyle Larson to take the lead between Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola.
4:06 PM:The green flag is out again for round 6.
4:01 pm:Quin Houff loses a tire on the fence in the first lap and the warning flag is out.
4:01 pm:The green flag is out and the drivers have left in the Ally 400.
3:59 PM:Ryan Blaney will probably go into the pits early as he has some damage to the rear of his car.
3:50 pm:Luke Combs tells the drivers to start their engines.
3:43 PM:Pre-race ceremonies underway with Cece Winans making the invocation and Priscilla Block singing the national anthem.
3:30 pm:NASCAR announces the race has been postponed for 10 minutes to give fans more team to get into the Nashville Superspeedway.
3:27 pm:Pitbull is excited to see Daniel Suarez, the driver representing his team Trackhouse, race the Ally 400.
3:05 PM:How long has it been since a NASCAR Cup Series race was held in Nashville? Let’s say it’s been a while.
The last time the NASCAR Cup Series raced in Nashville:
When Doves Cry topped the charts
Ghostbusters was the number 1 movie
Apple had just released the first Macintosh @WilliamByron was -13 years old
NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 20, 2021
NASCAR start time today
- Start time:3:30 PM ET
- TV channel:NBCSN (TSN3 in Canada)
- Live Stream: NBCSports.com | fubo TV (Free 7-day trial)
The green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway is expected to wave after 3:30 p.m. ET.
Rain can be a factor on race day. The National Weather Service weekend forecast for Lebanon, Tennessee., where Nashville Superspeedway is located, calls for possible showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and night, with maximum temperatures of around 90 degrees. There is a 40 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday afternoon, according to the weather service.
NASCAR grid in Nashville
Aric Almirola continues his strong run in qualifying races.
After earning a spot in the NASCAR All-Star Open by finishing first after the 10 laps, Almirola set the fastest qualifying time of 29,557 to take pole position for the Ally 400. He came in just ahead of Kyle Busch, who came in second with a time of 29.572.
|Start Pos.
|Driver
|car no.
|Team
|1
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|2
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|4
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsport
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsport
|6
|Chase Elliot
|9
|Hendrick Motorsport
|7
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|8
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsport
|9
|Erik Jones
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|11
|Matt Di Benedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|12
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|14
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|15
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|16
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|17
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|18
|Anthony Alfredo
|38
|Motorsport in the front row
|19
|Ross Chastain
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|20
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|22
|Daniel SuarezI placeholder image
|99
|TrackHouse Racing
|23
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Motorsport in the front row
|24
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|Spire Motorsport
|25
|Christopher Bello
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|26
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|27
|Justin Haley
|77
|Spire Motorsport
|28
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|29
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|30
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|31
|BJ McLeod
|78
|Live fast motorsport
|32
|JJ Yeley
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|33
|Chad Finchum
|66
|Motorsport business management
|34
|Josh Bilickic
|34
|Rick Ware Racing
|35
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|36
|Garrett Smithley
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|37
|Joey Gase
|15
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|David Starr
|13
|Motorsport business management
|39
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
