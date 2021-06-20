Cricket: Weather will hamper Black Caps chances of World Test Championship victory





Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson breaks down day three of the Black Caps clash against India. Video / SNTV / Sky Sport

An impressive day three in the final of the Black Caps’ World Testing Championship could ultimately be for naught as bad weather appears to affect the squad’s chances of winning. The day started with India at 146-3, New Zealand ran seven and a half hours later from Southampton’s field at 101-2, after throwing India for 217. Dominant Day: Brilliant Black Caps Punish India

Cleaver: New Zealand’s day, but will they slowly approach? However, this dominant position will soon be undermined as, according to the UK’s Met Office, there is a good chance that heavy rain will fall in Southampton for at least the first half of day four. Day four of the World Test Championship final could suffer the same fate as day one. Photo / Photo sports A play-out from day four would leave the Black Caps just two days – one extra, thanks to the sixth reserve – to try and force a result against India to claim the inaugural test trophy. Bowling coach Shane Jurgensen of Black Caps, however, says that the party remains positive about its chances. “Tomorrow doesn’t look good – hopefully a magic wand can wave the clouds away,” Jurgensen told Gold AM on Monday. “This game would be a draw if it were” [being played] under five standard days. Plenty of time left in the game, no need to panic. We are definitely going into the sixth day.” Groundsmen wipe water from the turf on the first day of the World Testing Championship Finals. Photo / Photo sports Fortunately, the forecast for the last two days is currently clear of rain with a cloudy Tuesday and sunny Wednesday forecast. While a possible day four washout could prevent the Black Caps from winning the crown, it would also increase the odds of a draw, which the glass half-full supporters would applaud. Related articles If the match ends in a draw or a draw, both teams will be crowned joint winners of the inaugural World Test Championship. Kyle Jamieson led the way for the Black Caps on day three, finishing 5-31 after India’s first innings. Opening batsman Devon Conway also performed well by blunting India’s new ball and claiming the first half century of the match before finally falling to 54, but left his side in a strong position going into a gray day four.

