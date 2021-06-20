Rhode Island High School Division I Singles and Doubles Tennis Championships

PAWTUCKET Which Barrington boys star would it be?

Eric Zhang finally gave the answer to James Bogdanovic in the Interscholastic League singles final on Sunday afternoon at Slater Park.

This senior Eagles matchup went to Zhang in straight sets. His superior service went on to win in a 6-2, 6-4 win over Bogdanovic, a result that gave Barrington his second champion since 1998.

The doubles final was like a coronation for some of Moses Brown’s best friends. Arthur Coia and Sebastian Dobron closed their respective careers with an impressive 6-0, 6-1 sweep of La Salles Trevor Kessler and Nolan OBrien.

Last weekend’s rain forced an eight-day wait and heightened the tension between Zhang and Bogdanovic. They played a ladder game early in the season and Zhang secured his spot as the number 1 for the Eagles. Bogdanovic, the 2019 Classicals MaxSchmidhauser state runner-up, was perfect at No. 2, eventually earning second overall in the state tournament draw.

It was tough, Zhang said. James is a very good player. When you’re in the game you have to be focused and that was difficult.

Bogdanovic was able to avert three match points in the second set, forcing a forehand from Zhang to 5-3 long after an extended rally, and his serve made it 5-4. The two players switched sides every now and then, and Zhang took a moment to recover during the switchover. The match and the title were still within reach.

I was just trying to focus again, Zhang said. It was still my service. I could still serve it. I was just trying to make my first serve and dictate the points.

Zhang earned two more match points at 40-15 and only needed one chance. He ripped a serve down the middle and Bogdanovic was only able to make contact with the frame of his racket. Zhang celebrated in a somewhat muted manner out of respect for his teammate and came to the net for a hug.

It was very intense, Zhang said. Especially with the crowd. I was very nervous out there. We were both, I’m sure.

Zhang chose to receive first at the toss of coins and hoped to immediately exert pressure as the returnee. His plan worked well, as neither Barrington player held the serve until the sixth game of the game. Taking credit for taking a 4-2 lead, Zhang sent a two-handed backhand down the line as he broke to take a 5-2 tie.

I was going to try to receive first so I could try to break into the first game and hold the serve to gain an advantage, Zhang said. It finally worked.

James Robles (1989-91) and Jamie Gresh (1996-98) were both three-time champions in singles for the Eagles. Jason Scanlon put an end to 18 years of waiting for the next one and took home the 2016 crown. Providence schools had conquered the last three, with Central’s Nick Fontecha ahead of Schmidhauser in 2017.

Coia and Dobron allowed no doubt in the adjacent court. They played aggressively from the start and dominated the action with Coia at the baseline and Dobron at the net. Dobron’s overhead smash closed a clear opening set.

No silly points, Coia said. Just pull it all in and be aggressive when needed. It was kind of picture perfect for us.

It was more of the same in the second, as Coia and Dobron overcame their only wobble after an early service break. They rode through the last five games, with Coia hitting a forehand down the line at the match point.

The Quakers fell to the Rams in Saturday’s Division I team final, and this was a much more satisfying conclusion.

Were best friends, Dobron said. We have been since the first year. Its great that it kind of all came full circle today.

[email protected]

On Twitter: @BillKoch25