2021 World Ice Hockey Parade Championship: USA 4, Czech Republic 0: Shot, Save, Shot, Save.

After a disappointing and unusual loss, Team USA appeared to come back with a stronger start in Game 2 against Team Czech Republic. The Czech Republic dropped their first game against Korea and was also looking for a win to build momentum in the preliminary round. Czech goalkeeper Martin Kudela started for the home city team and USA Jen Lee parked in the net for the United States.

Definitely looking for a faster and more aggressive start, Team USA immediately took over the offensive charge. After peppering Czech goalkeeper Martin Kudela, Josh Hargis was awarded a penalty on a CZE penalty, but Kudela impressed the crowd with a stop. The offensive attack continued for Team USA, but CZEs players swarmed over the blue jerseys to take some of the pressure off Kudela.

A second chance for the US came at 10:45 in the period on a CZE hooking call. Jack Wallace heard the sinking sound of a bust as the puck hit the top bar by a bullet from the shot. While the number of shots on goal increased, the penalty went without a score, thanks mainly to Kudela’s ardent goaltending.

The CZE teams’ commitment to take a penalty before a goal was conceded sparked another Team USA power play after captain Josh Pauls sent an overly annoying CZE player to the sin bin for a watch. The next two minutes were a near repeat of the previous power plays galore, but thwarted by Kudela.

With less than two minutes to go, CZE forward Krupicka took another penalty and allowed Team USA to end the period with the men’s advantage. Immediately USA went on the offensive, but the force field around the target remained intact. Jack Wallace, in what may have been a moment of frustration, committed a penalty, leaving the teams four-on-four. Period one ended after a wave of chances, but no score on the board.

The second period kicked off and gave CZE one of the few advantages they’ve had so far when Josh Misiewicz went into the penalty area for interference. The American penalty kill went to work. Much of CZE’s two minutes was spent in the defensive zone and teams returned to five per side with no damage done.

When the penalty was over, play continued as in the first period. The United States applied offensive pressure and CZE continued to hold out defensively. The stalemate could not continue indefinitely and eventually Jack Wallace cut the puck past Kudela to break the seal and give the US a 1-0 lead midway through the second period.

How each team reacted to the first score would determine the outcome of the game, and noted sniper Brody Roybal capitalized on the momentum for Team USA with a stunning right-handed goal, leaving the US team 2-0.

A tense moment occurred in the second period when CZE forward Sedlacek took a blow to his right hand and stopped play while being groomed. When play resumed, the US team went back to offensive pressure. CZEs Kudela did the solid job of mentally regrouping after the two goals and continued to choke the shots.

CZEs Wagner committed a holding penalty and went to the sin box to reflect on what he had done while Team USA set up their power play. The dynamic duo of Farmer and Roybal coordinated for a replay-worthy goal, but Kudela snatched the puck from the air, kept the game 2-0 and killed the two-minute penalty.

The crowd roared with hope as CZE looked like it might get some offensive opportunities, but Team USA’s speed quickly crushed any hopes of cutting the lead in half. An unusual mishandled puck from Kudela led to a flash goal from Declan Farmer right at the buzzer. After review, the goal fell over time. Period two ended with USA leading 2-0.

More American violations. More Kudela Defense. Shot. Save. Shot. Save.

CZE took the puck out of the zone, but when Team USA regained possession and the puck moved up the ice, Jack Wallace skated through the defense and sank his second goal of the game over Kudela. USA leading 3-0.

Wallace had a great chance for a hat-trick on a pass from Joseph Woodke, but shot just wide. The ice opened briefly for CZE, but there was only one real threat on a shot that was easily blocked by Jen Lee. A missed opportunity for the US flashed by on a final pass that went wild with less than three minutes left in the game.

Team USA surprised everyone, including a call-in Kudelaas Christopher Douglas who praised a long shot of the faceoff victory for a fourth goal in the closing minutes of the game. USA kept pressure for the rest of the game and sealed the win 4-0.

Team USA will play their next game against Korea (1-1) on Tuesday at 1:30 PM CST. The match will be broadcast live on the Olympic channel and on the World Para Ice Hockey Facebook page.