New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara Now Advises NASCAR on Growing Fanbase





METAIRIE, La. — Alvin Kamara has officially become a two-sport star. The New Orleans Saints running back was named NASCAR’s first-ever growth and engagement advisor on Sunday, continuing his growing relationship with the sport over the past year. “I’m excited that they’ve found a role for me,” Kamara said on Sunday. “I have an office. I have a key card. I feel like I’ve never had a job outside of the NFL, so I have two jobs now. [Saints coach] Sean Payton will have to give me some downtime.” Yes of course @SeanPayton … got a new job. We have to come up with something. pic.twitter.com/QY12nDbXp1 Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 20, 2021 According to NASCAR.com, Kamara will “work directly with NASCAR leaders on strategic planning and creative capabilities that support fan development efforts.” “It is an honor to partner with NASCAR and be their first-ever Growth and Engagement advisor,” Kamara said, according to the website. “I’m excited to use my passion as a fan to shape their long-term efforts to grow the sport.” Welcome to the family, Alvin. We are proud to announce @ A_kamara6 joins our team as our first ever Growth and Engagement Advisor. @KlutchSports pic.twitter.com/SpjMtuItoX NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 20, 2021 Kamara, who grew up near Atlanta and attended college in Tennessee, recently became a NASCAR fan. He first emerged as a public supporter of NASCAR on social media last June after the organization banned Confederate flags from its racetracks. NASCAR then invited Kamara to attend its first race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he came out to support driver Bubba Wallace – who pushed for the policy change and debuted a Black Lives Matter paint scheme.

1 Related In February, Kamara decided to sponsor driver Ryan Vargas through Kamara’s juice bar chain at the Xfinity Series race at Daytona after learning that Vargas was out of funding. “Alvin’s journey to NASCAR was very organic, from that initial curiosity about experiencing our events to developing a real and genuine passion for the sport,” said Pete Jung, NASCAR chief marketing officer. “That’s what we want to take advantage of…his insights, perspective and ideas…and learn more about his experience so we can improve what we do to engage and develop new fans.” According to NASCAR, a partnership between NASCAR and Kamara’s team at Klutch Sports Group will focus on connecting new audiences to NASCAR through immersive and educational experiences that help them learn more about the sport. Kamara will interact directly with fans during races — including Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway — and share his NASCAR fan journey through digital and social media content. The Associated Press contributed to this report.







