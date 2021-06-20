Sports
The Story of Virat Kohlis’s Remarkable Decade in Test Cricket
When Virat Kohli went into battle on the third morning of the World Test Championship final in Southampton, it was ten years since a 22-year-old Kohli made his five-day debut for India.
In the decade between those two innings, the precocious batter has built a reputation as one of the greatest of all time.
Kohli may not have added to his score on the day in Southampton, and a decade earlier he was only four against the West Indies at Kingston, but neither pat is a reflection of a decade in which he has scored 7,534 runs in 92 tests with an average of 52.31.
No one in that time has scored more than Kohlis for 27 centuries, with 14 of his tons coming from home.
The 32-year-old has averaged over 50 in both Australia and South Africa, while his record in 43 home tests is remarkable: 3730 runs at an average of 64.31.
Kohli has also scored hundreds, both in and against every Test country he has dealt with, with the exception of Bangladesh (where he has only played a single match).
His best calendar year to date came in 2016 when he scored 1,215 runs in 12 matches at an average of 75.93, but Kohli has consistently been world class, resulting in a host of individual awards.
He was voted ICC Test Player of the Year in 2018 and was selected in the ICC Test Team of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
He was also named captain of the ICC Mens Test Team of the Decade, and in 2020 he received the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for the ICC Mens Cricketer of the Decade.
And it’s not just with the willow that Kohli has shaped his legacy.
The boy from New Delhi became India Test captain in 2014 and – by taking the field for the 61st time as skipper at Southampton – he has now overtaken Mahendra Singh Dhoni to lead India more than any other player in history of the Test.
Only five players, none of whom are playing yet, have led a national team more in the test game.
“Playing for India is the absolute top priority for me,” Kohli told Mark Nicholas earlier this year. “It’s an opportunity for me to represent 1.4 billion people. It’s an opportunity for me to inspire people, with what we do on the pitch, what I can do on the pitch as an individual, and that’s my driving power.”
“When you look back at how this team of ours has transitioned and gotten to where we are in the world of cricket, there is a good reason for it: that we are absolutely passionate about representing and representing our country in a way that competitiveness learns to people watch.
“It teaches people that you can compete, you can beat anyone anywhere in the world, and when you get on a plane to play in foreign conditions, you’re excited and not intimidated.
“As long as we can instill that competitiveness and that belief in future generations, we’ve left this place much better than where we came in.”
From Kingston, Jamaica on June 20, 2011 to Southampton, England on June 20, 2021, Virat Kolhi has defined a decade of Indian test cricket.
