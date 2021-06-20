10 2023 recruit wants to continue building AU relationship





While the 2021 class was short on top Auburn football talent — and that’s not to say they didn’t get underrated stallions, but simply missed out on a lot of 4-star additions or 5-star sign-ups — the future looks bright on the plains. That’s because the new coaching staff has brought the Tigers into the conversation for some of the best players in the country for the coming hiring cycles. 5-star defensive end Peter Woods, an in-state stud from Alabaster, Alabama, was the most recent high school star to consider Auburn football the launch pad for his future NFL career in 2023. Woods is the current # 2 overall defensively finish in class. Now Bryan Harsin, Derek Mason and Zac Etheridge are talking to the #10 overall recruit in the Class of 2023. 5-star cornerback Tony Mitchell met the coaching staff and had great things to say about his experience (via 247Sports): “It was great,” Mitchell told Inside the Auburn Tigers. “It was my first time in Auburn (with the new staff). He later revealed why Auburn football might have a small recruiting advantage: I have a couple of teammates going there, Sawyer Pate and Evan McGuire. Sawyer came to our photo shoot so it worked out well. Most importantly, there seems to be tangible momentum for the Tigers landing their man: “I loved their energy,” Mitchell said. “They were really excited. Everything they told me on the phone seems real. I liked how they were personal. They seemed like great guys. I just want to keep building that relationship with them.” “They want to get to know my family and help me succeed as a man in life and of course on the football field. They seem very cool. I just want to continue building that relationship.” With Roger McCreary, Smoke Monday and transfers Donovan Kaufman and Dreshun Miller on board, Auburn Football looks set to remain one of the hardest teams to score through the air. That tradition will be even stronger with the addition of Mitchell for Harsin’s third round on the Plains in 2023.

