Sports
Wheelchair tennis player makes winning show at Tokyo tournament for non-disabled athletes
TOKYO — To what extent can disabled and non-disabled athletes compete? In April, a female wheelchair athlete put this question to the test, breaking barriers by entering the preliminaries of a high school tennis tournament in Tokyo. But despite her show, there were some barriers she couldn’t get over.
In the sports world, playing on the same stage with or without disabilities is also called inclusive competition. Although not an official sport, tennis has a style of play called “New Mix” in which wheelchair players make double pairs with non-disabled players. The practice is expanding, with professionals Shingo Kunieda and Kei Nishikori doubling down for a demonstration match.
Debates about fairness, such as differentiations between equipment, including wheelchairs and prosthetics, make it difficult to play out the variety in official matches.
Markus Rehm from Germany has a prosthetic leg under his right knee. He holds the world record for long jump in the long jump of 8.62 meters, which is top-class compared to Olympians. He wants to appear in the Olympics but has not been accepted because he “cannot prove that leg prostheses are not an advantage”.
But in April, wheelchair athlete Yuma Takamuro (14) was admitted to the preliminary round of the Tokyo Junior High School Physical Culture Association tennis tournament. Takamuro is a promising young player and has been chosen by the Japanese Wheelchair Tennis Association as the designated next-generation player for better development.
She started playing tennis at the age of 6. Takamuro has been playing wheelchair tennis since the third grade of primary school; she started using a wheelchair at that time because of a hereditary bone disease.
After graduating from an elementary school for special needs students, she enrolled in Shukutoku Sugamo Junior High School and joined the tennis club that was open to all students. At the same time, her main focus remained playing wheelchair tennis tournaments that were held outside of school.
She decided to participate in the preliminary round of the metropolitan tournament last spring, when she heard students from the tennis club talk about her and heard things as if she “wasn’t that strong anyway.”
This year, her third as a junior high schooler, she immediately appealed to the club’s supervisor to let her play in the tournament. They then contacted the meeting office and she was allowed to participate. According to those involved, it was the first time that a wheelchair tennis player appeared in the preliminary rounds.
The match, which was held on April 18, followed the official rules that wheelchair players must bounce the ball in two times and non-disabled players in one. Still, wheelchair players are generally considered disadvantaged because they cannot reach high balls or stand on their feet. To compete on an equal footing, Takamuro tried to bounce the ball back as much as possible at once.
She lost in the third round after winning her first and second, but looked cheerful. “I made a lot of mistakes in the end, but I’m glad I could participate. I’ll be happy when they realize I can compete on an equal footing,” Takamuro said.
Takehiko Yukishita, a part-time lecturer at Juntendo University and an expert on the participation of people with disabilities in sports, said: “This will help break the stereotypes that ‘sport’ and ‘sport for people with disabilities’ It’s great that a wheelchair tennis player was allowed to participate in an official tournament this time.”
Takamuro’s challenge broke one barrier, but there were a few she couldn’t.
Her performance in the tournament was conditional. Even if she had won all her preliminaries, she would not have been allowed to go to the main draw.
According to tournament organizers, the Tokyo Junior High School Physical Culture Association, this was because “it’s a tournament that leads to the Kanto region and national events, and when discussions about fairness arise, it becomes difficult to judge.”
There were also barriers at the sites. The first day’s venue for the preliminaries allowed wheelchairs on tennis courts, but the second day’s private school didn’t do so until the last minute because the artificial turf “can be damaged by wheelchairs”.
Still, Takamuro feels a sense of achievement, saying, “I’ve learned that if I’m proactive and don’t assume I can’t do something, sometimes people around me will grant my requests. I want all kids who are in the same situation as me to have confidence in myself.”
For now, Takamuro plans to focus on wheelchair tennis, with her sights set on the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
(Japanese original by Tomoko Igarashi, Tokyo City News Department)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]