Wheelchair tennis player makes winning show at Tokyo tournament for non-disabled athletes



Yuma Takamuro is seen practicing tennis. (Photo courtesy of Yuma Takamuro)

TOKYO — To what extent can disabled and non-disabled athletes compete? In April, a female wheelchair athlete put this question to the test, breaking barriers by entering the preliminaries of a high school tennis tournament in Tokyo. But despite her show, there were some barriers she couldn’t get over.

In the sports world, playing on the same stage with or without disabilities is also called inclusive competition. Although not an official sport, tennis has a style of play called “New Mix” in which wheelchair players make double pairs with non-disabled players. The practice is expanding, with professionals Shingo Kunieda and Kei Nishikori doubling down for a demonstration match.

Debates about fairness, such as differentiations between equipment, including wheelchairs and prosthetics, make it difficult to play out the variety in official matches.

Markus Rehm from Germany has a prosthetic leg under his right knee. He holds the world record for long jump in the long jump of 8.62 meters, which is top-class compared to Olympians. He wants to appear in the Olympics but has not been accepted because he “cannot prove that leg prostheses are not an advantage”.

But in April, wheelchair athlete Yuma Takamuro (14) was admitted to the preliminary round of the Tokyo Junior High School Physical Culture Association tennis tournament. Takamuro is a promising young player and has been chosen by the Japanese Wheelchair Tennis Association as the designated next-generation player for better development.

She started playing tennis at the age of 6. Takamuro has been playing wheelchair tennis since the third grade of primary school; she started using a wheelchair at that time because of a hereditary bone disease.



Men’s para athlete and long jumper Markus Rehm is on display at Gifu Memorial Center Nagaragawa Stadium in Gifu Prefecture, on July 21, 2019. (Mainichi/Tatsuya Fujii)

After graduating from an elementary school for special needs students, she enrolled in Shukutoku Sugamo Junior High School and joined the tennis club that was open to all students. At the same time, her main focus remained playing wheelchair tennis tournaments that were held outside of school.

She decided to participate in the preliminary round of the metropolitan tournament last spring, when she heard students from the tennis club talk about her and heard things as if she “wasn’t that strong anyway.”

This year, her third as a junior high schooler, she immediately appealed to the club’s supervisor to let her play in the tournament. They then contacted the meeting office and she was allowed to participate. According to those involved, it was the first time that a wheelchair tennis player appeared in the preliminary rounds.

The match, which was held on April 18, followed the official rules that wheelchair players must bounce the ball in two times and non-disabled players in one. Still, wheelchair players are generally considered disadvantaged because they cannot reach high balls or stand on their feet. To compete on an equal footing, Takamuro tried to bounce the ball back as much as possible at once.

She lost in the third round after winning her first and second, but looked cheerful. “I made a lot of mistakes in the end, but I’m glad I could participate. I’ll be happy when they realize I can compete on an equal footing,” Takamuro said.

Takehiko Yukishita, a part-time lecturer at Juntendo University and an expert on the participation of people with disabilities in sports, said: “This will help break the stereotypes that ‘sport’ and ‘sport for people with disabilities’ It’s great that a wheelchair tennis player was allowed to participate in an official tournament this time.”



Yuma Takamuro (Photo courtesy of herself)

Takamuro’s challenge broke one barrier, but there were a few she couldn’t.

Her performance in the tournament was conditional. Even if she had won all her preliminaries, she would not have been allowed to go to the main draw.

According to tournament organizers, the Tokyo Junior High School Physical Culture Association, this was because “it’s a tournament that leads to the Kanto region and national events, and when discussions about fairness arise, it becomes difficult to judge.”

There were also barriers at the sites. The first day’s venue for the preliminaries allowed wheelchairs on tennis courts, but the second day’s private school didn’t do so until the last minute because the artificial turf “can be damaged by wheelchairs”.

Still, Takamuro feels a sense of achievement, saying, “I’ve learned that if I’m proactive and don’t assume I can’t do something, sometimes people around me will grant my requests. I want all kids who are in the same situation as me to have confidence in myself.”

For now, Takamuro plans to focus on wheelchair tennis, with her sights set on the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

(Japanese original by Tomoko Igarashi, Tokyo City News Department)