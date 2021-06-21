ASU Hockeys Four to Bloom in 2021-22: Cole Brady





The 2020-21 season was one of intense disappointment for ASU Mens Hockey. A grueling schedule with no home games, several key departures and numerous injuries all contributed to the Sun Devils’ paltry 7-16-3 record, a major setback for a program that came out of consecutive 20-win campaigns. Though the team struggled as a collective, freshman goalkeeper Cole Brady’s play provided a rare bright spot. In his first foray into college hockey, the native Pickering, ON, made himself well known by setting a 3-5-2 record with a very respectable save rate of .910, despite regularly facing high shots. He performed especially well in the second half of the season after returning from an illness that cost him months of competition and nearly taking over the starting job from junior Evan DeBrouwer towards the end of the season. As Brady enters his sophomore season, the state of Arizona will be counting on him to bolster the goalkeeper position. The Sun Devils used four different goalkeepers in 2020-21 and their lack of depth in the net was fully exposed. During Bradys’ absence, the team allowed an average of nearly seven goals per game and even resorted to playing ACHA goalkeeper Bronson Moore during the third period of a 10-0 outburst loss to Minnesota. The Sun Devils have largely struggled to keep up with their opponents in the Big Ten last season, but they have been competitive when they have decent goalkeeping. Arizona State had a 2-2-2 record in games in which Brady finished with a save percentage of .900 or better, despite being badly outplayed in some of those games. Despite his lack of experience, Brady performed admirably against some of the best leagues in college hockey, boding well for the future of ASU’s goalkeeping. The Sun Devils will return to a regular schedule this season and the arrival of a recruiting class with two talented defenders can only help Bradys move forward. If Brady can come close to matching his 2020-21 production, the team goal of returning to the NCAA tournament should be well within reach.

