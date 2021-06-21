Teenage Star Taiwo Mati Gets ITTF Scholarship





Nigeria's national U21 champion Taiwo Mati has been named by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) as one of the beneficiaries of the 2021 With The Future In Mind (WFIM) scholarship. Mati was named among 13 players in the Prominent Youth Players category by the governing body of the world table tennis. The African cadet champion is one of two African players on the list alongside Hana Good of Egypt, the number one U15 player in the world. According to the statement released by ITTF this weekend, WIFM has been a core component of the Athletes Development Model since its inception, targeting prospects from around the world in pursuit of their Olympic dream. Following the adoption of the new ITTF Strategic Plan in 2018, support was extended to a group of athletes from established markets with the aim of further globalizing competitiveness within our sport, an approach reflected in and continuing for the supported athletes of this year." The scholarship, according to ITTF High Performance Elite Coach Massimo Costantini, is intended as an additional source of support from their existing schedule that includes national teams and clubs, so that the athletes can use the scholarship to enhance overall preparation by participating in specific training camps and competitions. For Mati and the 12 other youth players, the ITTF wants to support their qualification for the 2022 Dakar Youth Olympics, giving them a first taste of the Olympic spirit. The chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) Ishaku Tikon described the selection of Matis for the scholarship recognizing the world's leading young players as a plus for Nigeria, adding that the efforts of the federation have remained positive render for the world body to identify the Nigerian star. I am so excited about this development and it shows that the federation has worked hard to give young players the opportunity to show their talents to the world. "I am aware that ITTF has been watching what we are doing in Nigeria and Matis' consistency has paid off. My advice to other players is that they should also emulate Mati and work harder to get noticed worldwide and enjoy the chance to compete and train with the best in the world under ITTF's WFIM Scholarship scheme, Tikon said.

