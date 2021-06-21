Sports
Catcher Logan Michaels Strengthens Virginia’s Attack in Tennessee Win at CWS
OMAHA, Neb. — Logan Michaels gave his dad one of the greatest Father’s Day gifts imaginable on Sunday.
In his first College World Series at bat, the light hitting catcher homered for Virginia for the first time this season. Jeff Michaels, a three-year pancreatic cancer survivor, was there to watch his son do it — and more — in the Cavaliers’ 6-0 win over Tennessee.
After the game, television cameras showed a beaming Jeff Michaels holding the treasured ball in the stands behind the Virginia dugout.
“For someone to bring him the home run ball, and of course to make it happen on Father’s Day and at the College World Series — definitely a special moment for our family and for my dad and I,” said Logan.
Logan Michaels hit Chad Dallas’ pending breaking ball to the left in the second inning for just his second homer in 343 at bats since joining the Cavaliers in 2019. His RBI single to the middle started a seventh inning for four runs and he singled and scored the last run for the Cavs in the ninth.
“When I hit that over the fence, I immediately started thinking about my father,” Logan said. “I was in the dugout after it happened and I got pretty emotional. For him to be here, for what he’s been through in the past, just for him to be able to see that, I couldn’t ask for more.”
While Michaels was in charge of much of the offense, Andrew Abbott was at his best on the mound. The senior southpaw threw six shutout innings and Matt Wyatt ended what had been a powerful offense in Tennessee averaging eight runs with 16 home runs in his first five NCAA tournament games.
“Andrew made some important pitches with runners in scoring position over several innings,” said Virginia coach Brian O’Connor. “That’s what your Friday night man, your leader, your All-American, has to do to win in Omaha.”
Virginia (36-25) continued her unlikely post-season rise after taking the tournament as No. 3 regional seed. The Cavaliers are the first team since 2008 to reach Omaha after losing openers in regionals and super regionals. They had to win six elimination matches to advance to the CWS for the first time since winning the 2015 National Championship.
Tennessee (50-17), the No. 3 national seed, came to the CWS after hitting six home runs in a 15-6 super-regional win over LSU. Against Virginia, the Vols had no extra-base hits, struckout 13 and were held scoreless for the first time since April 16.
Abbott (9-6) gave up five basehits, walked two and struckout 10 when Virginia registered its sixth shutout of the season and second of the tournament. Dallas (11-2) went 6 1/3 innings and took the loss.
“There were a few moments, whether it was on the mound or at the plate, when we lacked conviction, and it took us a little bit,” said Tennessee coach Tony Vitello. “Towards the end, when the score wasn’t as we wanted, we unusually lost our lead a little bit. Vols fans deserve better, but it wasn’t like there was no effort and preparation. Maybe there was too much.”
Tennessee, joining the CWS for the first time since 2005, had runners on third base three times with less than two outs, but was unable to add a run. Abbott struckout a pair of batters to get out of the first inning, and second baseman Max Cotier saved a run with a jumping catch from a liner and shortstop Nic Kent grounded into the hole to throw out a runner in the fifth .
In the sixth, Tennessee’s Luc Lipcius was caught watching strike three and Jordan Beck went down swinging on a belt-high fastball.
“I got into more traffic jams than I would have liked, to make it interesting,” Abbott said. “Having the team defense behind me and having (our) batters stepping up to the plate made all the difference.”
The day was for Michaels and his father.
Michaels came into the game with a .240 (6-for-25) hit in seven tournament games and .242 for the season. Jeff Michaels has been able to attend a few games each season, including super regional games last week.
No one thought Logan would deliver the performance he did, although he said someone asked him Saturday if he would hit a home run against Tennessee.
“I wanted to say yes,” he said.
O’Connor paused and choked a little when asked about Michaels’ game.
“Three years ago there was a time when I didn’t know if Logan Michaels would show up on campus with what he was dealing with his father,” O’Connor said. “This day is special for all of us, but for him, I’m just thrilled for him to be able to perform for his team and for his father to sit there and watch him do it.”
NEXT ONE
Virginia: Plays Tuesday-evening against the winner of the Mississippi State-Texas game on Sunday-evening.
Tennessee: Plays Tuesday against the loser of Mississippi State-Texas.
