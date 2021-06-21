Lall Singh: the Malaysian who broke boundaries in Test cricket

PETALING JAYA: When India made its Test cricket debut at Lords 89 years ago this month, a feisty young Malay was a member of the greenhorn team that surprised world cricket.

Kuala Lumpur-born Lall Singh Gill found himself on the most famous field in the world of cricket, facing an English side of renowned stars.

Lall played with a maturity that belied his 22 years, and was described by the media as an extraordinarily fast mover, who slithered on the ground like a snake.”

India rattled a star-studded England before the three-day match was taken away from them under glorious sunshine and 25,000 people.

Lall thrived in strange circumstances. In the first innings, Lall ran out of Frank Woolley with 15 runs and flied out. Experienced Indian journalist Pratab Ramchand wrote: It was Lall’s brilliant anticipation, pick up and throw that knocked Frank Woolley out in the opening innings.

In the second innings, when the game was all but lost, he and Amar Singh mounted a tense counterattack, taking 29 and 45 runs respectively in 40 minutes for the eighth wicket.

India, led by the Maharaja of Porbandar, lost the match by 158 runs. But Lall had made the leap from prospect to the real thing, ushering in the coming of age of Malaysia’s most talented cricketer, playing for another country, in another country.

Lall remains the only Malaysian to have played Test cricket and the first to appear in any sport in an international arena.

He had started breaking records when he became the first local player to play for Malaya in a team made up of European and Australian players.

He is said to have a short first-class career in cricket-mad India, where some say he was the first outstanding Indian fieldman.

When he returned to Kuala Lumpur, he did a lot to nurture talent and encourage the game.

He shaped the careers of some of the outstanding figures of Malaysian cricket, from Mike Shepherdson, Gurucharan Singh to Ranjit Singh.

The story of Lall, hitherto lost in the mists of history, is now chronicled in the book Sikhs in Malaysia: A Comprehensive History by historian Ranjit Singh Malhi.

The stories resonate beyond cricket: a young man exploring new horizons, war, his time as an assistant to the Maharaja of Patiala, love and even his stint as a nightclub owner.

Born in 1909, Lall showed that his triumphs were just as important as his challenges and moments of resilience.

Ranjit said Lall’s cricketing journey began at age 14 when he played for Victoria Institution. When he was barely 16, he made the Selangor team and the Federated Malay States XI.

By 1931, Lall was already a well-known cricketer in Malaya and attracted the attention of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The board called him there for trial in early 1932.

That’s how he first made a name for himself as a cricketer in India’, says Ranjit.

After his brief stint with the Indian cricket team, Lall lived there, where he worked as an assistant to the Maharaja of Patiala from 1933 to 1936.

He later moved to Paris and married Myrtle Watkins, an African-American singer. Lall briefly led his wife’s career and also ran a nightclub in Paris.

The couple later broke up and Lall returned to Malaya in 1939.

When Lalls retired, the Royal Selangor Club hired him as their chief groundsman and coach. He died on November 19, 1985.

For his outstanding sports achievements, Lall has received numerous awards and in honor of the legend, the Lall Singh Trophy is contested annually between North Sikhs and South Sikhs.