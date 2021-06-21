From tennis to tutu, Guilderland coach makes her mark





Over a lifetime of tennis and coaching, Guilderland High coach Deb O’Brien has earned an accolade that stands out above the rest.

She was named the Northeast Section Girls Tennis Coach of the Year of the National Federation of State High School Associations 2019-20.

Her latest award is a testament to her dedication to the sport – she served as a role model for young players during a 24-year career as a coach in the Guilderland school district. It also reflects her community service, something that coaches in sports are extremely good at. Due to COVID-19, her recognition was delayed. The northeastern portion includes Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont. O’Brien was also named the 2019-20 NFHS New York Girls Tennis Coach of the Year. Winning accolades is nothing new for the Girls Tennis Section II Chair. The Guilderland teacher has twice won a Section II Championship and a Section II Coach of the Year award, along with several Suburban Council Championships. “I want kids to learn about perseverance and practice, sportsmanship, court courtesy and camaraderie with your teammates,” she said. “I see the benefits of being part of a team, whether you’re one of the better players or not. . It’s a fact that kids who do sports or other activities learn to manage their time better.” Part of her dedication includes recruiting young athletes for a sport that for some reason isn’t seen as “cool” right now, she said. “I can take any athlete and turn it into a tennis player,” she said. During the summer she worked as a volunteer coach at Domingo Montes, which coordinates the capital regions 15-LOVE Program, dedicated to giving young people the opportunity to participate. The program, started in part by the late Arthur Ashe, “uses tennis to learn the game of life.” O’Brien has also been involved in Junior Team Tennis for the past 16 years, which was played indoors during the winter. Her JTT team played against the 15-LOVE players on Saturday night, keeping the youth busy over the weekend and off the streets during their critical teens. One of her most memorable events as a Guilderland coach was when one of her students came up with the idea of ​​wearing black tutus in honor of Serena Williams. “We supported her when she wore a catsuit and people said things about her in disdain,” she said. That was in 2018, when Williams returned to the sport after having a baby and was embroiled in a whirlwind of controversy — from her choice of playing clothes to being penalized for receiving coaching from the sidelines to unsportsmanlike conduct during her career. lost to then 20-year-old Naomi Osaka in the final of the US Open. The body shaming of Williams by Bernard Giudicelli, president of the French Tennis Federation, who claimed the catsuit was disrespectful to the sport and the venue, was the catalyst for the symbolic gesture. “We stood by her after everything that had happened,” said O’Brien, who joined her players in a tutu. All outfits were later donated to charity. As a player, O’Brien has returned to the competitive grind from the Vermont state champion as a 12-year-old, earning a spot at the more than 40 national championships held in Orlando and Texas in 2018.

"Now I have been pushed to a higher level. So I'm not back yet, but I'm trying," she said.

