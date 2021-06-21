Sports
Honor for Bundaberg table tennis stable
By Shane Jones
Dave Delpratt of Bundaberg Table Tennis knew that his last honor was his.
Still, he was surprised when it actually happened.
Delpratt, who has been involved in the game as a player, coach and referee for nearly 50 years, was inducted into the Table Tennis Australia Hall of Fame last month for his services to the sport.
It came when he announced his retirement from international arbitration.
“I knew it was coming for a few months,” Delpratt told Bundaberg Today.
“I have informed Table Tennis Australia that I am retiring as an international referee and, to a large extent, as a national referee.
“They asked me to send in some of my career details so they would write an article about me.
“I did and they came back and said ‘righty-o, that qualifies you for Hall of Fame’.
“From there, it moved on and had to go through a process.”
The rest is history. Delpratt was one of the first umpires to be inducted.
He joined Graeme Ireland, Karol Javor and Fran Keyhoe as others who got the wink.
“I feel very lucky to have known those two (Keyhoe and Ireland) and to be in the Hall of Fame with them is an unreal honor,” he said.
Delpratt said they both influenced him to become an international referee.
Ireland gave him valuable advice, while Keyhoe allowed Delpratt to take over her role to help the Pacific islands improve their table tennis.
Delpratt said it was time for someone else to take over, just as those before him left to make way for him.
“Everything I ever thought I would do, I have, and there are several other umpires who have come on the scene,” he said.
“When I first became a referee, specifically an international referee, it was around the time when a lot of people retired.
“I was fortunate to be the one who seized these opportunities to go to these international events.
“It was mostly the fact that I’ve done enough of my career to say ‘thank you very much’ and let someone else do their thing.”
He has done it all throughout his career, from Commonwealth Games, Olympics and Paralympic Games to international table tennis tournaments, including youth and world cups.
But one game stands out.
“I’ve been to a few Paralympic Games, which were probably the pinnacle of my career,” he said.
“I just absolutely love the Paralympics, just something about them that I love.”
Delpratt will not be leaving Bundaberg Table Tennis anytime soon.
His first club was at Mount Isa. In Bundaberg, he helped transform the club into some of the best facilities in the state and produce state and national representatives.
“I’ve been able to stay for the last 40 years and oversee it up to this stage,” he said.
“Much of the club’s current and older form was due to those who had bigger visions than I could have ever imagined.
“I don’t see myself being involved in any way with the club in the foreseeable future.
“Hopefully I’ll stay there for a while.”
Delpratt thanked everyone who helped him on his way, including the two people who had been initiated into him. He officially received his award last month.
