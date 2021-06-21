Coronavirus at Copa America – Players in Chile fined for hairdresser in bubble





A number of Chilean players will be fined after inviting a hairdresser to their Copa America bubble, violating strict protocols designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the Chilean Football Federation (FFC) said on Sunday. The FFC said no players or officials tested positive for COVID-19 after the incident, but acknowledged the error and apologized in a short statement. – Copa America bracket, schedule

– Why is the Copa back in Brazil? Everything you need to know In a statement, the federation said it recognizes “the breach of the health bubble of the team participating in Copa America, with the unauthorized entry of a hairdresser who, despite his negative PCR test, should not have been allowed to contact the players.” The FFC did not give the number or names of the players involved, but said they will be fined. “We regret what has brought us to this situation and we inform you that all members of the squad tested negative for the virus on Saturday,” the federation said. Chilean coach Martin Lasarte said at a press conference that his players made “a serious mistake”. “It was a mistake, a recklessness, but that’s over now,” Lasarte said, adding that all players are eligible for Chile’s next match against Uruguay. He did not say when the hairdresser visited Chile’s team hotel. The news came at the end of the first week of a Copa America ravaged by COVID-19-related incidents. Four of the 10 teams – Bolivia, Chile, Colombia and Venezuela – have seen players or officials in self-isolation due to positive tests. One of the Peruvian team’s fitness coaches tested positive for COVID-19 in Lima. Brazil agreed to host the tournament less than two weeks before it was due to begin after Argentina withdrew due to an increase in COVID-19 cases there. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro agreed to take responsibility, despite the huge number of COVID-19 cases there as well. On Saturday, the total death toll in South America’s largest country passed 500,000. More people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil than in any country bar in the United States. The tournament organizers said the 2021 Copa America would be “the safest sporting event in the world”. This report uses information from Reuters and Associated Press.

