Cricket-West Indies 15-0 chasing 324 to win second Test





(Reuters) – The West Indies were 15-0 in their second innings at the end of the game on Sunday on a rain-interrupted third day of the second Test in Saint Lucia, after setting an impressive 324 to beat South Africa and share the series. Kieran Powell and Captain Kraigg Brathwaite return to the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground Monday to resume a difficult chase but with two days to go. It might have been a less arduous task if the Windies had finished the South African tail after the Tourists faltered 73-7 in their second inning, but allowed them to recover and reach 174 before being fired. Rassie van der Dussen hit an unbeaten 75 and played a 70-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Kagiso Rabada to build significantly on the 149-run lead South Africa enjoyed after the first innings. Rabada scored a test-high 40 as he and Van der Dussen frustrated the home attack, for whom Kemar Roach took four wickets for 52 and Kyle Mayers 3-24. Rain meant the game didn’t start until after lunch and South Africa was in immediate trouble at the start of their second innings, with Aiden Markram losing in the first over and a steady procession of batsmen returning to the pavilion. Captain Dean Elgar made just 10 after a gritty half-century in the first innings, while Quinton de Kock, after scoring 96 on Saturday, kept just two balls when he pushed Jason Holder behind him. But the attack on the West Indies seemed to pick up steam just as they were in a position to cheaply sack the itinerant party. Facing a goal over 300 will be disheartening for the home side, which made only 97 and 162 in the first test in their two innings, losing by one innings and 63 runs. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Ed Osmond)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos