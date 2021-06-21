Allyson Felix secures spot at 2021 Tokyo Olympics for Team USA





EUGENE, Oregon It’s been 17 years since a California teen named Allyson Felix first won her place on an Olympic team. Nine Olympic medals, 13 world titles and a daughter later, she has done it again. Felix, one of the most decorated athletes in the history of American track and field, officially secured her spot at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday by finishing second in the final of the 400-meter dash at the Olympic trials, setting a time of 50.02 seconds. This will be her fifth trip to the Summer Games and her first as a mother. “Man, it’s been a struggle to get here,” Felix said on NBC after the race. “And one thing I know is fighting.” Felix, 35, has won multiple gold medals in each of the past two iterations of the Games and a total of six golds. Her performance on Sunday saw her compete individually in Tokyo in the 400m, although she will also likely be part of at least one relay team, be it the women’s 4×400 or mixed-gender 4×400, which is a new event. in 2021. The intention is that she will also run the 200 meter sprint during tests next week. Quanera Hayes, 29, won the final with a time of 49.78, while Wadeline Jonathas, 23, was third, a hundredth of a second behind Felix. While Felix is ​​no stranger to Olympic competition, the road she has taken to these Games has been winding and sometimes bumpy. In November 2018, Felix gave birth to her daughter, Camryn, by emergency C-section after being diagnosed with a potentially life-threatening pregnancy complication. On her return, Nike, one of her main sponsors, tried to cut her salary by 70% and refused to protect her salary if her performance after the pregnancy was not up to par. She has since transferred to Athleta. “I feel like everyone has been with me on this journey. They’ve seen me win some pretty big battles,” Felix said on Saturday. “There were times when I didn’t think I could make it to this point, and I think that makes me all the more grateful to be here.” Felix returned to the track in 2019 and won two gold relay medals at the world championships in Doha. But the Olympics have long been her main goal. She has repeatedly said she wants to get back on stage to set an example for Camryn. “I’ve always had a drive and a desire to win,” she said recently told USA TODAY Sports“But I think now, as a mother, what really matters is teaching her how to overcome adversity and showing her what hard work looks like.” Felix has said she plans to retire for the next Summer Games, in Paris in 2024, so Tokyo will be her last Olympic hurrah. Contributing: Emily Adams Contact Tom Schad at [email protected] or on Twitter @Tom_Shadow.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos