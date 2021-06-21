WTC Final, Southampton – New Zealand’s newest signings Devon Conway and Kyle Jamieson still look ready-made

It took until 6pm on the third day in Southampton for the top fifty of the World Test Championship final to be seeded, and unsurprisingly – even in a match that featured a handful of the decade’s most iconic batters – it came from a player whose first appearance at this level came less than three weeks ago.

Some people spend most of their lives looking for their one true purpose. It speaks volumes for Devon Conway’s character and confidence, not to mention his intense batting skill, that he can endure a decade of travel in the lower division – both in his native South Africa and, since 2017, in Wellington — and discover that the only place he truly feels at home is a New Zealand test team that has never been surpassed in the country’s history.

His dismissal in the closing moments of the day took the shine off New Zealand’s quiet dominant display, but in no way diminished the splendor that had preceded it. Conway’s 54 was his third score of over fifty in as many Test first innings, following his 200 on debut against England at Lord’s and a series settling 80 in the second Test at Edgbaston, and though time is ticking by in a game that Not quite taking a break, it led his side through a devilishly tough exam to maintain their ascendancy in a fascinatingly smoldering contest.

Conway’s 70-run tie with Tom Latham was New Zealand’s second fifty-run opening score in three first innings on this test tour – which, as an indication of both their levels of application, but also of the innate trickery of the English conditions, has already more than England has managed at home in the past three seasons. The pair had to try their luck, not least against Mohammed Shami, whose current test average in England is a mockery of 47.95 , but they also made it through their zealous defense and a refusal to be rushed.

The WTC Final is available in the US on ESPN+. Subscribe to ESPN+ and tune in to the match.

The current run rate for this Test match, 2.25 one left, is the lowest in England since the turn of the millennium , but that was the challenge of two excellent attacks, at no stage has that felt like anything but a defiantly smart approach. Latham and Conway rode on at an even more leisurely pace, barely a click above the two by the time they parted, and a long way from that now deviant gambit from India.

“They were fantastic,” said Kyle Jamieson, the New Zealand star with the ball. “From my short time on this team, it was one of the best at bats I’d seen. The ball was going to move, we knew that, and the conditions would probably be in the bowlers’ favor. They’re two in my opinion. beautiful world-class openers, and the way they’ve built a partnership and got us where we are, was pretty special.”

Devon Conway barely set a foot wrong at the start of his testing career Getty Images

Batsman foul eventually won over both men – with Conway falling again in that flamboyant leg-side flick that had proved so prolific on debut – but these are circumstances where mistakes are inevitable, as India’s top scorer, Ajinkya Rahane, proved in the tipping point of their innings, when he took the short pass from Neil Wagner and joined the cast of hundreds who had previously succumbed to his Route One methods.

The main man in New Zealand’s attack, however, was another super-pleasant rookie—perhaps a few months longer than Conway, but just as much a ready-to-play competitor. Jamieson’s outstanding numbers of 5 to 31 in 22 overs included the most unplayable moment of the day when he found his greatest length yet with Indian captain Virat Kohli and jabbed a perfect nipbacker into his front pad to send him without adding to his overnight 44.

Jamieson has now claimed a remarkable 44 wickets in eight Tests since February 2020, including five five-wicket hauls – and based on this evidence, he could still have a shot at pushing 50 before this game is over – a sign that only Vernon Philander, in seven Tests, has been achieved faster in the modern day.

Jamieson’s extraordinary physical properties, coupled with a metronomically accurate action that ensures that each delivery is unleashed from a cloud 2m 30cm high, are of course the most fundamental reason for his success. And yet, for both him and Conway to arrive on the international scene so fully formed – and with such vital points of difference, too, even for a team rammed with all-time New Zealand greats – it’s also a tribute to an extraordinary and ego-less dressing room, one that has been living its best life for the better part of a decade.

“The team culture and environment that has been created over a long period of time is definitely one of the strengths of this team,” said Jamieson. “You’ve got some world class guys around that let you settle into your role, and it’s been an absolute pleasure to get into this group and just be able to learn from these guys, and ride them a little bit. , in terms of the pressure they build and the runs they score.”

In fact, the standards showcased in the ICC’s optimistically (but not inaccurately) billed “Ultimate Test” have seen both teams’ players unravel two of the game’s more entangled arts. If you’ve ever wondered if there was a significant difference between swinging through the air and seaming moves off the pitch, the latter’s impact in this match leaves little room for doubt.

Coming out of the clouds: Kyle Jamieson is pumped up after taking a wicket ICC via Getty

“The ball definitely swayed a fair amount, and probably almost too much at times,” Jamieson said, “So for me personally today, and a little bit yesterday, I was trying to wiggle the ball more than swing it, and just pull guys on longer. periods. Instead of guys playing and missing out, they tend to grab the edge a little bit more.”

As for the match situation, another grim prediction for Monday – day four of a possible six – leaves little margin if New Zealand is to gain its advantage. But Jamieson doesn’t feel rushed by the circumstances just yet.

“Where we are now would be quite comfortable,” he said. “If you told us at the start of the game that we can get them for low 200s and then be 100 for 2, we’d be pretty happy.”