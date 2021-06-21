Hockey Community Plays ‘The Longest Game’ on ‘The Longest Day’





June 20, the summer solstice, is “The longest day” of the year. It’s also the same day that a nonprofit raises money and raises awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

HUNTSVILLE, alas.”Today is the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year, and at the Alzheimer’s Association which is part of an event called ‘The Longest Day’said Jen Manning, special events manager at the Alzheimer’s Association Alabama Chapter. Groups from Alabama and beyond use activities they are involved in to raise money on ‘The Longest Day’ and a section of the local hockey community comes together to play a very…long…game… “We’re playing the 12 hour hockey game, it’s the longest hockey game in Alabama history as far as I know, and probably the south“I can only find a record of one longer hockey game in the US,” said Justin Lucas, board member for young professionals of the Alzheimer’s Association Alabama Chapter. RELATED: Monday Is Going To Be The Darkest Day Of The Year, But The Alzheimer’s Association Is Bringing Light To The Night “‘The Longest Day’ started as a way to honor caregivers, people who care for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, as every day is the longest day if you are living with Alzheimer’s or caring for someoneManning said. “So that started a few years ago as a way for us to honor our caregivers and it’s just exploded in these amazing events and activities that are happening all over the United States. Justin Lucas who is on our Young Professionals Board plays hockey and so he gathered his troops in the hockey community in Huntsville and they all decided to schedule this game and they put it together pretty quickly and have already raised over $7,500 today collected so she’s doing great.” RELATED: First Blood Test To Diagnose Alzheimer’s Goes On Sale “We have such a great hockey community here in Huntsville, that I knew that, you know, if we started an event like this it would be very popular and we would have a lot of people wanting to play and I think we would like about 100 players, volunteers, officials and everything, so a lot of people are involved and I’m just so thankful for everyone who shows up to support the cause‘ said Luke. Lucas not only has a personal connection with hockey and the club, he also has a connection with the disease itself. “When I was first asked to join the YP board of the Alzheimer’s Association, I was just honored and jumped at the opportunity because I recently, you know, lost a family member to Alzheimer’s a few years ago, so you know I just think it’s an important cause and thought it was a great way to raise money‘ said Luke. If you’d like to donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, but haven’t had the chance to do so today, visit the nonprofit donation webpage. RELATED: Alzheimer’s Conference Educates Caregivers and the Community About the Disease

