Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker qualify for Olympic 100m





EUGENE, Oregon The comeback continues. After battling injuries for about three years, Trayvon Bromell won the men's 100m final at the US Olympic trials on Sunday with a blistering time of 9.80 seconds, emerging as the favorite from a highly competitive field. Ronnie Baker finished second in 9.85 seconds and Fred Kerley, who has traditionally run the 400 but switched to the 100 and 200 for the tests, finished third. Two of the biggest names in the field, Noah Lyles and Justin Gatlin, finished seventh and eighth respectively. Lyles is expected to qualify in the 200 next weekend. The win caps off a remarkable comeback for 25-year-old Bromell, who arrived at the 2016 Rio Olympics with a nagging heel injury and eventually left the track in a wheelchair. He had two surgeries and only raced three competitive races over the next three years before switching coaches, getting healthy and returning to form. "You have to have patience and faith," Bromell told USA TODAY Sports earlier this month. have the patience to go through those difficult times." American Christian Coleman, the reigning world champion and one-time gold medal favorite in the 100m, will be conspicuously absent from Tokyo. He was banned for two years in October after missing a series of drug tests. The US has won at least one medal in the men's 100 in each of the past five editions of the Summer Games.







