Tony Dell: The Australian cricketer who fought in Vietnam – and struggled with the horrors of war for decades | American news

Tony Dell was in his mid-sixties, estranged from his wife and children and living in his mother’s garage when he realized his life had bottomed out.

For a man who had played test cricket for his country and set up a successful advertising company, it was a staggering and dramatic decline.

It took a chance encounter to lead Dell to a moment of discovery and a remarkable journey toward helping himself and others.

Statue:

Dell pictured during his military service in Vietnam. Photo: Tony Dell



His story is rooted in sports and conflict, as well as the issue of mental health that continues to challenge society to this day.

Tony Dell is the only surviving Test cricketer to have seen action in a major theater of war. He is also the only Test cricketer to have fought in the Vietnam war.

That he served Australia in combat and in cricket is even more remarkable as Tony Dell was still officially a “Pom” at the time, born and raised in Hampshire.

He was 15 when his family emigrated Down Under and he was sent to Vietnam after his number entered the Australian National Service lottery.

When he returned from a year’s service, he picked up where he left off as a promising cricketer.

Statue:

Dell joined the National Service of Australia. Photo: Tony Dell



After a handful of first-class games, he was picked in February 1971 for an Ashes Test against his native country.

“I felt like I had gained weight,” Dell said.

However, instead of being the beginning of something, it marked the beginning of the end.

His cricket and private life began to fail, a harrowing journey for him and especially his family.

Statue:

Dell was born and raised in Hampshire but played international cricket for Australia. Photo: Tony Dell



It was that chance encounter in his sixties, 40 years after he returned home from Vietnam, that led to a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Suddenly all the pain and suffering, the fear and the dysfunction began to make sense.

He realized that he had never experienced the horrors he had seen on the battlefield and, like so many before and since, had lived in silence with its terrible consequences.

Statue:

Dell was diagnosed with PTSD 40 years after returning home from Vietnam. Photo: Tony Dell



Dell has revealed to me the full traumatic story of his battle over a new book, And Bring The Darkness Home, published this week.

His determination to do something for those who suffered like him led him on a journey.

His nonprofit Stand Tall for PTS has become a movement to raise awareness and support for military veterans, first responders and other victims.

Proceeds from the sale of the book will support the work of the charity. Dell hopes one day to see a test match designated as an event to raise awareness of mental health and PTSD.

Like many veterans, Dell said, he’d avoided talking about his time in combat. Even teammates like Australian cricket legend Greg Chappell had no idea he had ever been to Vietnam.

Statue:

Dell played for Queensland with former Australian captain Greg Chappell in the mid-1970s. Photo: Tony Dell



The cost to society is statistics like this: 22 military veterans take their lives in the US every day.

It’s the overwhelming need for help that drives Dell.

“The more I talk about it, the more people see that it’s not just them going through it, the more it can encourage them to talk, then I’ve done something valuable,” he says.

‘It’s my therapy. Let’s see what we can do to help others.’