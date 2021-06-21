Connect with us

Sports

Marshall football: Coaching staff received several prospects during official visits this week | Marshall University

Published

23 seconds ago

on

By

 


HUNTINGTON The Marshalls football coaching staff took another step on the path to normalcy this weekend.

Several prospects, including some of the high-major variety, traveled to Huntington to participate in official visits as the recruitment for Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff continued.

The most notable name among the weekend’s official visits was outside Miami linebacker Leon Hart.

The Edison High School star who plays for Luther Campbell, better known as 2 Live Crews Uncle Luke, is a three-star contender who ranks among one of the highest-rated linebacker prospects in the state of Florida for the Class of 2022.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound outside linebacker has turned the minds of coaches, earning him offers from the likes of Alabama, Kentucky, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, WVU, South Carolina and Pitt.

The only other official visit Hart currently has planned is in Pitt next week.

Besides Hart, Che Nwabuko brings a lot for the weekend visitors of the herds.

Born in Texas, Nwabuko is a 5-11, 177-pound talent that translates to a next-level running back or wide receiver.

The multi-talented prospect has offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Liberty, Minnesota, Kansas, and Pitt. Like Hart, Nwabuko will visit Pitt next weekend.

The visitor list showed a change in dynamics outside the rim for the herd, with Brendan Flakes and Anthony Dunn each being 250-pound strong points of defense.

Flakes is a three-star prospect from West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida. The 6-3, 252-pounder has drawn interest from across the college football landscape. His quote sheet lists Colorado State, Liberty, Navy, and Temple, among others.

Dunn is a little more under the radar, but he has a 6-5,250-pound frame that makes him a force on the defensive front. Marshall and Georgia State are the only schools in Dunn right now.

Bulk was certainly a theme for this visitors round and it wasn’t limited to the defensive side of football.

Offensive linemen Ethan Lang and Jalen Slappy each showed their skills to the coaches this weekend.

Lang is a 6-4, 305-pound lineman from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Along offers Buffalo, East Carolina, UAB, Liberty, and Western Kentucky, among others.

Slappy, who was in Huntington not long ago for an unofficial visit, is a 6-6, 280-pound attack tackle who can also play along the defensive line when called up.

Slappy, of Eastmoor Academy in Columbus, Ohio, has sparked interest in Mid-American Conference programs. He has offers from Akron, Ball State, Toledo and Old Dominion.

Cornerback Trudell Berry is another interesting visit, given the upcoming losses in the secondary after 2021.

The 6-1, 185-pound Texas native has been offered by Colorado State, Utah State, Columbia and Penn.

Three-star talents Jaylen Jennings and DAgelo Stocker represent the running backs in the room, each putting speed and elusiveness to the fore.

Jennings is a 5-10, 185-pound prospect from Harvest Prep in Pennsylvania, which has offers from Indiana, Purdue, Buffalo, Bowling Green and Harvard.

Stocker is a 5-10, 170-pound speedster who also came to Marshall from Harvest Prep. The Pennsylvania product brings versatility, being listed as a wide receiver, running back and kick/point returner.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: