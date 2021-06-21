Marshall football: Coaching staff received several prospects during official visits this week | Marshall University

HUNTINGTON The Marshalls football coaching staff took another step on the path to normalcy this weekend.
Several prospects, including some of the high-major variety, traveled to Huntington to participate in official visits as the recruitment for Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff continued.
The most notable name among the weekend’s official visits was outside Miami linebacker Leon Hart.
The Edison High School star who plays for Luther Campbell, better known as 2 Live Crews Uncle Luke, is a three-star contender who ranks among one of the highest-rated linebacker prospects in the state of Florida for the Class of 2022.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound outside linebacker has turned the minds of coaches, earning him offers from the likes of Alabama, Kentucky, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, WVU, South Carolina and Pitt.
The only other official visit Hart currently has planned is in Pitt next week.
Besides Hart, Che Nwabuko brings a lot for the weekend visitors of the herds.
Born in Texas, Nwabuko is a 5-11, 177-pound talent that translates to a next-level running back or wide receiver.
The multi-talented prospect has offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Liberty, Minnesota, Kansas, and Pitt. Like Hart, Nwabuko will visit Pitt next weekend.
The visitor list showed a change in dynamics outside the rim for the herd, with Brendan Flakes and Anthony Dunn each being 250-pound strong points of defense.
Flakes is a three-star prospect from West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida. The 6-3, 252-pounder has drawn interest from across the college football landscape. His quote sheet lists Colorado State, Liberty, Navy, and Temple, among others.
Dunn is a little more under the radar, but he has a 6-5,250-pound frame that makes him a force on the defensive front. Marshall and Georgia State are the only schools in Dunn right now.
Bulk was certainly a theme for this visitors round and it wasn’t limited to the defensive side of football.
Offensive linemen Ethan Lang and Jalen Slappy each showed their skills to the coaches this weekend.
Lang is a 6-4, 305-pound lineman from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Along offers Buffalo, East Carolina, UAB, Liberty, and Western Kentucky, among others.
Slappy, who was in Huntington not long ago for an unofficial visit, is a 6-6, 280-pound attack tackle who can also play along the defensive line when called up.
Slappy, of Eastmoor Academy in Columbus, Ohio, has sparked interest in Mid-American Conference programs. He has offers from Akron, Ball State, Toledo and Old Dominion.
Cornerback Trudell Berry is another interesting visit, given the upcoming losses in the secondary after 2021.
The 6-1, 185-pound Texas native has been offered by Colorado State, Utah State, Columbia and Penn.
Three-star talents Jaylen Jennings and DAgelo Stocker represent the running backs in the room, each putting speed and elusiveness to the fore.
Jennings is a 5-10, 185-pound prospect from Harvest Prep in Pennsylvania, which has offers from Indiana, Purdue, Buffalo, Bowling Green and Harvard.
Stocker is a 5-10, 170-pound speedster who also came to Marshall from Harvest Prep. The Pennsylvania product brings versatility, being listed as a wide receiver, running back and kick/point returner.