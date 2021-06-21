Men’s tennis has won national awards





The Pacific men’s tennis team closed the 2021 season 42 days ago, but they continue to collect prizes for the double competition season. The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) has released the Oracle ITA Division III Men’s Rankings for teams, singles and doubles. The first prize Pacific received is a team ranking of #17 of the top 40 Division III teams that were ranked. Pacific finishes as the second highest NWC team behind only George Fox who finished in #8. The Boxers ranking at 17this is the highest in the program’s history. After the publication of the team ranking, Coach Pete Yellico said: “This is a big step forward for the men’s program on Pacific. One of our goals was to break into the top 40 nationally. After release, it was great to see us in the top 20 at #17. great to see three NWC teams in the national rankings as well, this will only help our conference move forward.” The second and third prizes the Boxers received for the 2021 season were in both the singles and doubles categories. Reyn Miyagawa was at number 39this in the country out of the top 50 singles players. Reyn’s honor is the first time the Boxers have ever had a player who is in the top 50 singles players nationally. The second prize went to the double duo of Quentin Gonzalez and Sean Murphy who received the #18 ranking of the top 25 doubles teams in Division III. Coach Yellico had the following to say about the individual awards: “kudos to Reyn Miyagawa for breaking into the national scene at #39 in singles. Big congratulations to Sean and Quentin for reaching their position at #18 in doubles. They all had a great season and the awards are a testament to their hard work, including that of all their teammates pushing them into practice every day. I am very proud and can’t wait for next season.” The official release of the ITA can be found at: https://www.wearecollegetennis.com/2021/06/16/oracle-ita-division-iii-mens-rankings-june-15-2021/#national-t

