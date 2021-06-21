GAF table tennis players excel at Asawa National Table Tennis Open Championship

Tennis news of Monday 21 June 2021

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Employee

Emmanuel Ofori and Eva Adom Amankwah of the Ghana Armed Forces table tennis club shone at the inaugural edition of the Asawa National Table Tennis Open Championship.

More than 100 players took part in the event, which took place on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Apenteng Hall in Koforidua.

The event was designed to discover talents within players and to help scout our national teams.

Emmanuel Ofori defeated Emmanuel Commey of the Ghana Immigration Service 3-1 in the final after a spectacular display of forehand and backhand moves to take the ultimate victory.

Young Eva Adom Amankwah also took fourth place in the female youth category.

Emmanuel Ofori spoke to the media after the event and said he was excited about the win.

“First of all, I want to thank Almighty God for the win. I also want to thank my coach for the training and the faith he had in me. I am very happy to have won the very first trophy, it was not easy, but I was able to do it,” he said.

He added that his goal is to win the Africa trophy for the country.

“I have set a goal and goal for myself, with my coach and the armed forces of Ghana I will become the champion in Africa and for the nation as a whole, it will not be easy but I will achieve it,” he added .

Emmanuel Ofori took home $300 dollars, plus trophy and other sponsor products.

Fourth-placed Eva Adom Amankwah also took home 100 Cedis plus products.

