Sports
GAF table tennis players excel at Asawa National Table Tennis Open Championship
Tennis news of Monday 21 June 2021
Source: Nicholas Akussah, Employee
Emmanuel Ofori and Eva Adom Amankwah of the Ghana Armed Forces table tennis club shone at the inaugural edition of the Asawa National Table Tennis Open Championship.
More than 100 players took part in the event, which took place on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Apenteng Hall in Koforidua.
The event was designed to discover talents within players and to help scout our national teams.
Emmanuel Ofori defeated Emmanuel Commey of the Ghana Immigration Service 3-1 in the final after a spectacular display of forehand and backhand moves to take the ultimate victory.
Young Eva Adom Amankwah also took fourth place in the female youth category.
Emmanuel Ofori spoke to the media after the event and said he was excited about the win.
“First of all, I want to thank Almighty God for the win. I also want to thank my coach for the training and the faith he had in me. I am very happy to have won the very first trophy, it was not easy, but I was able to do it,” he said.
He added that his goal is to win the Africa trophy for the country.
“I have set a goal and goal for myself, with my coach and the armed forces of Ghana I will become the champion in Africa and for the nation as a whole, it will not be easy but I will achieve it,” he added .
Emmanuel Ofori took home $300 dollars, plus trophy and other sponsor products.
Fourth-placed Eva Adom Amankwah also took home 100 Cedis plus products.
By Nicholas Akssah
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]