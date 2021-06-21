Atlanta Hawks shock Philadelphia 76ers to second Eastern Conference final in 50 years

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was in good spirits on Sunday night, and for good reason.

After watching his Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 103-96, Collins was all smiles. Maybe it was because he had three losing seasons in Atlanta. Maybe it was because he was wearing a T-shirt with a picture of his dunk on Sixers center Joel Embiid from Game 6.

Either way, the longest-serving Hawk on the four-season roster was a lucky man.



“Everyone is excited,” Collins said. “We’ve worked all year to be in moments like these. Game 7, I feel like we’re all turning our backs on each other. We couldn’t have wished for anything more than tonight. We made it for a win.”

In Collins’ first three seasons in Atlanta, the Hawks were 73-158, the fourth worst winning percentage over that period (2017-20). They were not invited to the Orlando bubble last season. The losses just kept piling up. And it didn’t seem to be getting any better to start the 2020-21 season.

On March 1, the Hawks were 14-20 and had just let their head coach go. Three and a half months later, they waltz into the Eastern Conference final. It was the franchise’s first Road Game 7 win in 10 attempts. The win sends them to the conference final for the second time in 50 years — and a spot that seemed unimaginable to many when Nate McMillan took over as Lloyd Pierce’s interim coach.

When asked if he thought this was possible when he took over, McMillan instead pointed to what he was trying to build as the new man in charge.

“What we were trying to do was build a culture that pays off and create a style that gives these guys the opportunity to win games,” McMillan said. “That’s respect for the game. You play the game with effort every night. You play the game together. And you rely on each other.

“Those were the things I was trying to build with this group. I felt like we had some talent, even if it was young talent. If we could get that into our system and basically learn to perform and play to win, I felt we could do it.” win a few games.”

The Hawks are only the third team in the current playoff format (since 1984) to make it to the conference final, despite a losing record during the All-Star break, when Atlanta was 16-20. The other two teams that did — the 2012 Celtics (15-17) and the 1984 Suns (19-24) — failed to make the NBA Finals.

McMillan is also the seventh coach in NBA history to take a team to the conference finals during a season in which he became head coach during the season. The previous four coaches to do this—Tyronn Lue (2016 Cavaliers), Pat Riley (twice: 2006 Heat, 1982 Lakers), and Paul Westhead (1980 Lakers)—all led their teams to the NBA Championship.

The Hawks came away with three wins on the way this series to continue and did so despite a bad night of shooting from observatory Trae Young. The third-year point guard who has been so steady in the playoffs so far shot 5-for-23 from the field and 2-for-11 from the 3-point line.

However, Young came with his second three-pointer at a crucial moment when he scored a 29-footer with 2:31 left to give the Hawks a seven lead.

The Sixers were able to narrow the lead to one, but after Matisse Thybulle made a mistake on Kevin Huerter trying three points with 54.0 seconds left, Huerter knocked down all three to bring it back to a four point game. On subsequent possession, Joel Embiid turned the ball with a spin as Danilo Gallinari knocked the ball away. Huerter scooped up the loose ball and tossed it forward to Gallinari, who knocked it home to appease the Philadelphia faithful.

It was the second consecutive hostile environment the Hawks had to play in after going through the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in the first round.

“We went to two tough places and played,” said Young. “It was a great environment. I loved it. I loved talking. I loved everything. It was great. We got two wins. I’m happy about that. It was fun.”

Young finished with 21 points and 10 assists. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, he becomes the second player in Hawks history to record a double-double with doubles on the road in a Game 7. The only other Hawk to do so was current Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers .

Young also now has 12 consecutive games with at least 20 points and seven assists, the longest streak in NBA history after the season.

“The trust is still there. The trust will remain the same,” said Young. “Everyone is happy that we made it to the Eastern Conference final, but we are not happy. It’s great to be here, but we still have some games to go.”

The Hawks last made it to the conference finals in 2015 when they were eventually swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Before that, they hadn’t made the rounds before the NBA Finals since the 1969-70 season when they lost the then-division finals to the Los Angeles Lakers. At that point, it only took one series win to get this far.

The last time the Hawks made it to the NBA Finals was in 1961 when the St. Louis Hawks lost to the Boston Celtics.

As Young struggled to get off the field and with starting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic hampered by a knee injury, Huerter took on the scoring burden. He finished with a playoff career-high 27 points. Huerter’s career high in the regular season also came in Philadelphia, when he scored 29 points in his rookie season.

Like Collins, Huerter recalls hearing about development over the past few seasons, but he knew this season had to be different. The Hawks traded for Clint Capela last season and spent the offseason signing free agents like Gallinari. They made a trade for Lou Williams in the season to help score from the bench.

“It’s been a few long years. It’s been two long years to be at the bottom of the East,” Huerter said. “And this year we tried to flip a switch and our whole mindset changed. The development process was over. Just kind of a highlight so far, the three years guys just working and believing what we’re trying to build here in Atlanta and what we’re building here keep trying to build.

“It’s been three great years, but hopefully the ride is just now starting.”