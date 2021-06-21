Faiz Fazal slams 110, guides Irish club to victory | Cricket News





NAGPUR: A lot is expected of foreign professionals in the UK. Indian southpaw Faiz Fazal consistently lives up to his team’s expectations and performs in the challenging conditions in Northern Ireland.

On Saturday, the Vidarbha skipper produced an outstanding century, his first of the season, to lead Lisburn Cricket Club to their first win in the Robinson Services Premier League – 2021, the top division in the region.

Faiz (110; 126b, 6×4, 4×6) expertly built his innings, helping his team take a 3-wicket victory over defending champions CIYMS at Wallace Park, home of Lisburn CC.

Lisburn CC approached this meeting after a heavy defeat. A lot depended on Faiz and he made sure that the earlier result was not repeated. The seasoned Indian cricketer led the way with a responsible knock, taking his team to the brink of victory. Faiz planned his turns well, taking his time early and finding key partners in skipper Adam Berry (30) and Chris Burns (42).

Faiz hit 6 limits and 4 sixes, splitting scores of 77 runs with skipper Berry and 85 runs with Burns. In the process, he completed his century by leading a spinner to the Midwicket area, which was celebrated by a large group of supporters on the home turf, according to the video posted on Twitter by a Lisburn CC official.

The meeting witnessed some sensational shots, with sixes across extra cover, midwicket and straight down from Faiz and Burns.

When Faiz got out, Lisburn was down 37 to 6 overs. Stumper Jonathan Waite took over from Faiz and scored a quick 20 out of 15. Later the game ended with a creaky boundary at the long-off with six balls left.

SHORT VARIETIES:

CIYMS 256 for 8 in 50 overs (J van der Merwe 74, C Dougherty 49; D Simpson 3-24, C Atkinson 2-72, F Fazal 1-43) lost to Lisburn CC 257 for 7 in 49 overs (Faiz Fazal 110 , C Burns 42, A Berry 30; C Robinson 5-55) by 3 wickets







