Sports
4 biggest ever releases for Sark
With the third big visit weekend of the month coming to an end just on the evening of June 20 for Texas Football recruiting, the focus still remains on the direction the new head coach is taking. Steve Sarkisian for classes 2022 and 2023. Texas had very mixed results on the hiring path during the visiting season, returning this month.
The college football recruiting landscape saw the return of both official and unofficial campus visits for the first time in about 15 months since the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. And with that comes the potential for Sark and the Longhorns to find a new spark on the recruiting path.
But the one thing the Longhorns have found on the recruiting trail this month during the visiting season is the return of the volatility we saw led by former head coach Tom Herman. Texas has made a few major pledges, including former Alabama Crimson Tide bringing Keilan Robinson back from the transfer portal and three-star athlete Anthony Jones into the 2022 class.
It’s hard to get away from the lifting of the elite five-star El Campo that is declining Rueben Owens on the way to the last visiting weekend this month. Owens said goodbye to Texas on June 17 and left the Longhorns 2023 class again without any prospects.
This could draw attention to a larger point of the biggest releases Sark has ever had as a college football coach. Hes spent most of his career as a head coach or offensive coordinator.
In particular, this list will highlight the biggest denials Sark had in his career as a head coach or a primary recruiter as an OC/positional coach. Here’s a look back at four of the biggest ever cancellations for Sark in his coaching run.
