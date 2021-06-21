CAL Tennis: Newburyport’s Schulson Earns CAL GirlsTennisPlayer of the Year | Local sports





Newburyport sophomore Caroline Schulson has been dominant since she first entered court this spring as a freshman high school player. Now, after finishing an undefeated regular season, Schulson has been honored as the Cape Ann League’s Girls Tennis Player of the Year. Schulson was one of several Newburyport girls’ tennis standouts to earn All-CAL recognition from the league. Teammate Elle Doucette was also honored in the second singles, the undefeated combination of Molly Page and Li McClure earned All-CAL in the first doubles, and head coach Carly Fair was honored as CAL Girls Coach of the Year. Newburyport also won its fourth consecutive CAL Kinney title after a perfect 12-0 in the regular season. The Clippers are now the top overall seed in the Division 2 North tournament and are looking for a third straight trip to the section finals. Newburyport opens its tournament run at home to Arlington at Atkinson Common on Monday at 3:30 p.m. Among the boys, Pieter Brueker of Manchester Essex was honored as CAL Boys Tennis Player of the Year and Lynnfield’s Joe Dunn as Boys Coach of the Year. The Triton girls and Pentucket boys were honored with the league’s Sportsmanship Award. girls tennis All-CAL First singles: Caroline Schulson, Newburyport; Stephanie Pratt, Manchester Essex Second singles: Elle Doucette, Newburyport; Jessie MillerManchester Essex; Elizabeth Grant, North Reading third singles: Ana Radulski, Lynnfield First doubles: Molly Page and Li McClure, Newburyport; Ava Borgman and Ella Borgman, Ipswich Second doubles: Nora Gamber and Chloe Gern, Hamilton-Wenham League Awards Player of the Year: Caroline Schulson, Newburyport Coach of the Year: Carly Fair, Newburyport Sportsmanship: Triton Boys Tennis All-CAL First singles: Pieter Breuker, Manchester Essex; Willing, Hamilton-Wenham Second singles: Jamil Khodr, Lynnfield third singles: Dan Levin, Lynnfield First doubles: David Kasdon and Jason Yang, Lynnfield; Stefan Messer and Sam Coves, Hamilton-Wenham Second doubles: Russell Kasdon and Rafik Khodr, Lynnfield League Awards Player of the Year: Pieter Breuker, Manchester Essex Coach of the Year: Joe Dunn, Lynnfield Sportsmanship: Pentucket

