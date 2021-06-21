Procopio brothers embody the family bond of Mudbug hockey





SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – With a semifinal victory in the Robertson Cup, the Mudbugs are one win away from their second championship in just their fifth season of junior hockey existence. If the Bugs can get the job done, one family will have a champion from both of Shreveport’s top junior hockey teams. I would say it changes his life, and I think for anyone who spends a fair amount of time here, it changes their life,” said Dominick Procopio. “You’re not at home, but it’s like having a second family.” Guys like Soupy, guys like Musky, Tommy Scott, all the staff. It’s a family,’ said Giovanni Procopio. The Shreveport Mudbugs are a family, but two players take it one step further. You know I wouldn’t ask for a better brother,” Gio said. “He’s great. I love him. He taught me so much about hockey and life in general, so I’m proud of him.” He’s done everything here and has had two spectacular years working alone on his bag, and I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Dominick said. Dominick Procopio was a Mudbug from 2016-2018, finishing his junior career raising the Robertson Cup as captain. Like a true little brother, Gio followed in Dom’s footsteps and moved to Shreveport two years later. I started getting my junior career ready to go and I knew Shreveport was an option for me,” said Gio. “So, just to see that team come together and do what they did, it was great. I called him right after and I was like Dom I’m so proud of you man You worked so hard for this and he just said I love you man you’re next. Now Gio has a chance to be next as the Mudbugs seek their first Robertson Cup since Dominick lifted it two seasons ago. And for him it will be a little different this time. It’s strange to be in the stands,” Dominick said. “That competitive advantage when you’re playing takes over. Im really not too calm, cool and collected. I get pretty nervous, but it sure is fun. I had the time of my life watching him. I wouldn’t want my family to be here any other way, and I’m just excited right now,” said Gio. And who better to prepare them for that moment than a guy who knows a little bit about winning a championship. I just told the boys that this is a time of your life you’ll never get back,” Dominick said. “This group here, this moment, it will never happen again. So don’t waste it. Just enjoy it. Just be thankful you’re in it because people would kill to be in your position. “I couldn’t have asked for a better group of guys, a better group of coaches or a better place,” said Gio.

